In 2022, the universal DH rule was introduced. Both the American and National Leagues now have a lineup spot dedicated to a designated hitter. It marks the end of hitting pitchers, which is both good and bad. It's good because, by and large, a pitcher stepping up to the plate was an automatic out and saved many a team's bacon. It's bad because watching pitchers hit was always enjoyable and the joyful surprise when a pitcher would come through in the clutch was a truly unique feeling.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO