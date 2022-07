SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the date of the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and inaugural live audio conference call and earnings webcast. SoundHound will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on SoundHound’s Investor Relations website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005991/en/ SoundHound AI, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results (Graphic: Business Wire)

