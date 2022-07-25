ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Shop Bose speakers and headphones at Crutchfield and save up to $80—shop the sale now

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Bose has earned major praise in the world of audio devices for how it brings enveloping sound to comfortable headphones, portable speakers and more. If you want to enjoy your favorite songs all by yourself or blast a great playlist out loud at your next party, Bose devices are the ones to score—and Crutchfield has some for wallet-friendly prices.

Right now, the tech retailer is offering a collection of portable Bose audio devices on sale for up to $80 off. All the tech available during the sale has wireless Bluetooth technology, letting you enjoy your favorite music on the go. You can get earbuds that actually stay secure, headphones that feel comfy all day and a portable speaker that clips onto almost any surface.

If you want a pair of headphones that bring your favorite albums to life with an amplified sound, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is a great choice. Typically listed for $329, Crutchfield has the over-ear headphones for $279—that's a 15% discount. We ranked the QuietComfort 45 among our favorite noise-canceling headphones, with our testers noting that the earcups even blocked out the sounds of a rather loud cat. The travel-friendly headphones are stylish with a more compact design than other over-ear headphones and a seamless user interface with audio control on the Bose Music app.

There's also the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker to bring tunes to your next outdoor adventure with friends and family. Normally priced at $149, this uniquely-shaped speaker is on sale for 13% off at $129. The SoundLink Flex is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers we've ever tested for its pound cake-shaped design that's durable, rugged and capable of being positioned (or even hung) from different locations. It may be small, but the SoundLink Flex offers a big and well-balanced sound.

Whatever your preference, these Bose devices boast big sound anywhere you want it. Shop this Crutchfield sale today to get major discounts on great audio accessories.

The best Bose deals at the Crutchfield sale

  • Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker for $129 (Save $20)
  • Bose Sport Earbuds for $149 (Save $30)
  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds for $199 (Save $80)
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones for $279 (Save $50)
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 (Save $80)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

