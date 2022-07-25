ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Flynn and Justus named to U.S. U-20 National Team for FIFA Women’s World Cup

By Seminoles.com
 2 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — U.S. Under-20 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins has named the 21 players who will represent the United States at the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica from Aug. 10-28.

Seminoles Lauren Flynn and Mia Justus were named two of the 21 players.

Flynn was a key cog in FSU’s success the last two seasons as one of the Seminoles' starting center backs. She started all 25 games last season as she led Florida State to its third national championship.

Flynn scored two goals and recorded one assist but that is not where she shined. She helped lead an FSU defense that only allowed 13 goals in 25 games.

With Flynn on the backline, the Noles recorded 14 shutouts, including five in the NCAA Tournament.

Justus shined in her first year on campus in Tallahassee last year. She played in and started eight games for Florida State. She allowed only three goals and finished with a 0.38 goals against average and a .750 save percentage. In eight games Justus had five shutouts.

All matches of the World Cup will be played at two venues, which are only about 12 miles apart: Estadio Nacional in San José and Estadio Morera Soto in Alajuela.

All of the matches will be broadcast on the FOX Sports family of networks

The U.S. opens the tournament on Thursday, Aug. 11 against Ghana at Estadio Morera Soto (1 p.m. ET; FS2).

The teams last met in the U-20 WWC in 2016, a 1-1 draw in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. The USA and Ghana also met in the opening game of the 2012 U-20 World Cup, a 4-0 U.S. win, and in the opening game of the 2010 U-20 World Cup, another 1-1 draw.

The U-20s will then face the Netherlands for the first time in a U-20 World Cup on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Estadio Nacional (7 p.m. ET; FS1) and finish the group stage against Japan on Wednesday, Aug. 17 back at Estadio Morera Soto (7 p.m. ET; FS2).

The USA has played Japan in the last two U-20 World Cups, both 1-0 losses, the first in the Third-Place Match of the 2016 tournament and the second in group play in 2018.

2022 FIFA U.S. U-20 Women’s World Cup Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown; U-20 Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Mia Justus (Florida State; Lakewood, Ohio; 6), Neeku Purcell (UCLA; Seattle, Wash.; 6), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; 2)

DEFENDERS (6): Lauren Flynn (Florida State; Arlington, Va.; 8/0), Samar Guidry (Virginia; McKinney, Texas; 10/0) Emily Mason (Rutgers; Flemington, N.J.; 15/3), Ayo Oke (California; Lawrenceville, Ga.; 9/0), Lilly Reale (UCLA; Hingham, Mass.; 7/1), Laney Rouse (Virginia; Cary, N.C.; 7/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Notre Dame; Grayslake, Ill.; 4/1), Talia DellaPeruta (UNC; Cumming, Ga.; 19/5), Carina Lageyre (Duke; Cooper City, Fla.; 4/0), Sally Menti (Santa Clara; Seattle, Wash.; 7/1), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; Wilsonville, Ore.; 7/2)

FORWARDS (7): Trinity Byars (Texas; Richardson, Texas; 9/3); Michelle Cooper (Duke; Clarkston, Mich.; 7/8); Simone Jackson (USC; Redondo Beach, Calif.; 9/7), Andrea Kitahata (Stanford; Hillsborough, Calif.; 6/7), Ally Sentnor (UNC; Hanson, Mass.; 2/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; Frisco, Texas; 4/3), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy; Studio City, Calif.; 5/3)

2022 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup

Group D – USA Schedule

DateMatchKickoff (ET)Venue; CityBroadcast

Aug. 11USA vs. Ghana1 p.m.Estadio Morera Soto; Alajuela, Costa RicaFS2

Aug. 14USA vs. Netherlands7 p.m.Estadio Nacional; San José, Costa RicaFS1

Aug. 17USA vs. Japan7 p.m.Estadio Morera Soto; Alajuela, Costa RicaFS2

