Report: Steelers Releasing Trey Edmunds Ahead of Training Camp

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

He hasn’t carried the ball during the regular season since 2019.

The Steelers are releasing running back Trey Edmunds, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter . The news comes the day before Pittsburgh is scheduled to start training camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

Edmunds went undrafted in 2017 but signed with the Saints his rookie year. New Orleans waived him in ’18 and he proceeded to sign with Pittsburgh, where he has been ever since. He last registered an in-game stat in ’19, when he rushed for 92 yards after 22 attempts in 11 games for the Steelers.

Since then, he has appeared in only six games for the team but hasn’t attempted a carry. He has been waived by the team several times up until this point.

Edmunds’s brother, Terrell Edmunds, is a safety for the Steelers.

Comments / 0

 

