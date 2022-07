David Boze of the Washington Policy Center provides insight on Elizabeth Hovde’s study on the state’s long-term-care program. Today WPC released Center for Health Care Director Elizabeth Hovde’s new extensive study on the state’s long-term-care program, WA Cares. It reveals a program working against the inspiration for its existence — the need for people to prepare for long-term-care needs — with marketing that assures people that the new program will give the financial freedom when it will not. Ironically, the new state program is encouraging people to ignore preparing for possible long-term-care needs despite having a benefit that is not only already wildly insufficient for long-term care, but which will have to be cut (or the payroll tax that funds it will need to be raised), in order for the program to remain solvent.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO