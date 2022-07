CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — Students in Chatham County will return to the classroom in less than a week. “The first day of school is a time in which parents are celebrating their little scholars going off to school for the first time. I’m asking everybody to put on a little extra patience," said Chief Terry Enoch, SCCPSS.

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO