Texas County, MO

Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving a bear in Texas County, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving a bear in Texas County. The vehicle struck the bear on State Highway PP...

www.ky3.com

Comments / 1

lgbf*ck46fjb
2d ago

that is a new one for me. I will say last week was driving and passed an Angus bull that was standing roadside eating grass. I did not see him until I was about 10' from him. I stopped and made a call to the owner and waited with my hazard lights on to alert other drivers until the owner arrived.

Reply
5
