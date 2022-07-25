Missouri Highway Patrol investigates crash involving a bear in Texas County, Mo.

Charles David Cole, 66, of Theodosia, is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond in connection with a July 21 instance in which he allegedly caused property damage at Dustin’s Body Shop and threatened a woman at Grisham’s Garage, both in Theodosia. His charges continued to pile up as he allegedly threatened to kill the officers who arrested him and kicked one deputy in the stomach as he was being loaded into a patrol truck, police reports say.

