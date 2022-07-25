Staff shortage strands hundreds of Durham families seeking after-school childcare.

Tonita Flowers’ son has been in Durham Public Schools since pre-K and is going into sixth grade at Lakewood Montessori Middle School. This year, for the first time, she can’t get him into before- or after-school child care.

“[Lakewood] collaborate[s] with the YMCA , and there’s a waitlist of about 50 kids.,” said Flowers, a full-time Spanish language interpreter for the school district. “I didn’t even bother to put him on there. So right now I do not have an after-school option for him.”

DPS has 721 students on a waitlist for before- or after-school child care for the 2022-23 school year.

And it can’t open any spots for them until it hires 61 more employees for the 985 students who are already enrolled once schools on the traditional calendar start next month.

As parents look for options, about 20 met with the DPS Office of Community Education on Monday morning to brainstorm ways to find more workers.

Longer waitlists

The district’s 34 before- and after-school care programs start with enough spots for 25% of all elementary students, where demand is highest, said Tracey Super-Edwards, director of Community Education.

Demand was much higher than that.

Hundreds of parents received emails June 17 either confirming their child’s enrollment in a program or telling them they would have to wait.

“When year-round school started, we already knew that we had a waitlist,” DPS spokesperson Crystal Roberts told The News & Observer after Monday’s forum.

More DPS parents and guardians need child care this year due to recent changes in the bell schedule, said Dietrich Danner, executive director of Federal Programs.

All DPS middle schools will start and end an hour later than last year, now starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.. Start and end times used to vary for elementary schools , but now all will start at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:15 p.m.

This means some parents and guardians may no longer be available to pick up children at the end of school. Some elementary schools, including Morehead and E.K. Powe, previously let out as late as 3:45 p.m..

Elementary students dominate the waitlist.

Mary Kennedy’s 5-year-old grandson was able to get a place in aftercare, but not at his own school.

“The thought of putting him on a bus to get to this after-school care, because they don’t have it at his own elementary school, is extremely stressful for him,” Kennedy said. “We don’t know how he’s going to handle it at all.”

Rachel Holloway’s children are wait-listed at Hope Valley Elementary School for the second year in a row. The registered nurse said it’s taking a toll on her family.

“Child care is always our biggest stress,” Holloway said. “This is just additional stress.”

Super-Edwards said the district has been able to make room for wait-listed students in the past, mostly in north Durham, where waitlists have been shorter.

“It really depends on the location,” she said. “It depends on the staff, too, depending on where they can work.”

Reaching new hires

To reach every student on the waitlist, the district would need to hire 97 staff members instead of 61.

DPS has the funding, Super-Edwards, said, but it hasn’t been able to recruit enough new staff.

Flowers said she has never experienced such severe staffing shortages.

“Right now, going into this school year is the first time that I’m encountering this,” she said. “I’m nervous.”

DPS has hired two recruiters who have visited libraries, senior centers and churches. They’ve also reached out to students at Durham Technical Community College and N.C. Central University.

In the past, the district has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, but it is also full and struggling to hire, said recreation manager Danielle Haynes.

Super-Edwards said the district is now scouting for senior citizens, recent DPS graduates and others who might need part-time work. During Monday’s forum, a hiring fair for retirees was running in the room next door.

The district could hire support staff on a 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. schedule, she said, with childcare staff helping teachers with small-group instruction during the school day. Parents also suggested hiring stay-at-home parents or letting working parents sign up for a few hours a month.

““It’s really hard because a lot of the people that have the time aren’t getting out of the house,” Kennedy said.

Some parents suggested the district offer flexible schedules or higher pay, increasing the cost of care if necessary.

Currently, before-school care costs $60 per month and after-school care costs $205 per month, with a $35 registration fee and discounts for additional children.

Childcare staff members make $16 per hour.

“We just need staff,” Roberts told The N&O. “We’re in the same predicament as the rest of Durham County, and as the world.”

What’s next

The DPS Office of Community Education will hold a second forum for parents at 6 p.m. Monday at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center, at 2107 Hillandale Road.