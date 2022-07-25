ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etdie_0gsOB1DS00
Pa. man admits to Jan. 6 attacks on police, AP photographer

PENNSYLVANIA — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers and an Associated Press photographer during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

In a deal with prosecutors, Alan Byerly admitted Monday to wielding a stun gun while confronting officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from the angry mob.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

He also admitted to assaulting AP photographer John Minchillo, who was documenting the chaos and violence outside the building where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Byerly is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

He is among more than 300 people who have pleaded guilty so far to federal crimes stemming from the riot.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Hawaiian couple accused of living under identities of dead Texas children, conspiracy

HONOLULU — A Hawaiian couple has been accused of living under the identities of two dead Texas children and conspiracy against the United States government. According to federal court records obtained by the Associated Press, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison were arrested on Friday in Kapolei which is an island in Oahu, Hawaii. Both had been living under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague for decades. Those identities are of two dead Texas children.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Judge: Wisconsin probe found 'absolutely no' election fraud

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin judge said Thursday that a Republican-ordered, taxpayer-funded investigation into the 2020 election found "absolutely no evidence of election fraud," but did reveal contempt for the state's open records law by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and a former state Supreme Court justice he hired.
WISCONSIN STATE
WTAJ

Wisconsin lawmaker in car crash that killed 2 from PA

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was not injured in the crash and the State […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Philly

AG Josh Shapiro Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Mortgage Company Accused Of Discriminatory Red-Lining Lending Practices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Justice Department reaches a multi-million dollar settlement with a mortgage company accused of discriminatory red-lining lending practices in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Federal, state, and city officials held a joint press conference at Malcolm X Park, in West Philadelphia on Wednesday. Trident Mortgage Company was accused of illegally excluding mortgage-lending services to neighborhoods of color in the Philadelphia Metro Area, including Camden and Wilmington. The initial investigation was opened by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. As part of the settlement, Trident will invest at least $20 million to increase credit opportunities in those neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cox Media Group#Violent Crime#Associated Press
PennLive.com

Hospitals in Harrisburg-area ranked by U.S. News

Lancaster General Hospital is the fourth-ranked hospital in Pennsylvania, followed closely by Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, ranked fifth, and UPMC Harrisburg Hospital, ranked eighth, according to U.S. News. More detail about each hospital can be found in the annual “America’s Best Hospitals” report published this week...
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WTAJ

Operation Game Thief: Black bear illegally killed in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission Operation Game Thief is asking the public for help in providing information after a black bear was illegally killed in Elk County. The bear was found near the 1100 block of Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township and was shot in the chest with a small caliber […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

US News names UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Passes Law Giving Crime Victims Legal Standing In Court

On Monday, July 11, House Bill 2464 was approved, providing support and legal standing for crime victims. House Bill 2464, otherwise known as Marsey's law, is intended to give victims of crime a legal standing in court. It is intended to update victim compensation, provide victims notice of events in the judicial process, and enhance victim confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes, amongst other benefits. House Bill 2464 was signed in House on July 7, Signed in Senate on July 7, presented to the Governor on July 8, and approved by the Governor on July 11.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. man sought, charged with setting a porch ablaze

Police are seeking a man who they say was responsible for setting fire to a porch last week in Schuylkill County. The man has been identified as 68-year-old Vanardi Legrand of Mahanoy City, according to WNEP-TV. Officers said the crime took place at a home located on West Spruce Street.
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
93K+
Followers
120K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy