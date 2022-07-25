ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall Economic Development Corporation announces Chewters Chocolates to establish manufacturing facility in Technology Park

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKWALL, TX (July 25, 2022) – The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation has successfully recruited Chewters Chocolates to open a state-of-the-art chocolate manufacturing facility in the Rockwall Technology Park. Chewters is based out of Delta, British Columbia and is known for their organic, simple ingredient, low sugar chocolate brand...

blueribbonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall reminds residents to continue conserving water

ROCKWALL, TX (July 27, 2022) – While residents’ ongoing water conservation efforts have been successful in decreasing consumption in the past few weeks, the City of Rockwall reminds residents we need to continue to be frugal with water usage. Temperatures continue to be in the triple digits, and there has been no significant rain to help alleviate drought concerns. We can all do a better job to help preserve our existing water resources.
ROCKWALL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Land owners seek highway zoning for 'high-end' property development in Frisco

A 75.8-acre plot of land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway is zoned for agricultural uses. (Courtesy city of Frisco) A request to rezone a 75.8-acre property for what the owner refers to as “a high-end-type development” located off the Dallas North Tollway was passed 4-0 by the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission during a July 26 meeting.
FRISCO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

H-E-B buys up more North Texas land in Rockwall in continued expansion

H-E-B's plans for Dallas-area grocery domination continue to play out as the San Antonio-based company purchases two parcels of land just east of Garland and Lake Ray Hubbard. The grocery store giant purchased 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard in Rockwall, Texas, the Dallas Morning News reports. A H-E-B spokesperson confirmed the land purchase to the Dallas Morning News, but didn't divulge any plans for construction on the property.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

H-E-B Expanding Into Rockwall County

H-E-B is continuing to expand into North Texas.RK/Unsplash. The popular Texas grocer H-E-B has purchased property in Rockwall, as the grocer continues to gobble up property for its expansion into North Texas. Dallas News reports that the property totals 12 acres on the corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. The property sits east of multiple car dealerships.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Rockwall County, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Rockwall, TX
Business
County
Rockwall County, TX
PLANetizen

North Texas HOA Effectively Bans Section 8 Recipients

The homeowners association of Providence Village, a community an hour north of Dallas, Texas, has effectively banned Section 8 voucher recipients from the neighborhood, reports Joshua Fechter in the Texas Tribune. Section 8 tenants have to leave Providence when their current leases end, according to the new rule. The homeowners...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Advertising And Marketing#Chewters Chocolates#Tx#North American
KTEN.com

Sherman approves plans for patio homes

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Another subdivision is on its way to Sherman. The Evergreen Parks development will feature 100 lots for patio homes. This new neighborhood will be near North Frisco Road and Graystone Road. "It's just real exciting for the city," said City of Sherman spokesperson Nate Strauch....
SHERMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
WFAA

North Texas law professor breaks down impact of $7B Spectrum lawsuit

DALLAS — A recent North Texas jury verdict involving a national cable company has established itself as a foundational example of the type of extreme punishment that can be handed down in a legally unique situation. Tuesday, a Dallas County jury awarded $7 billion in punitive damages against Charter...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nonprofit health care provider LifePath Systems launches pharmacy at Plano office

LifePath Systems staff celebrated the opening of the pharmacy with a ribbon-cutting July 15. (Courtesy Deanna Easley/LifePath Systems) LifePath Systems, a nonprofit authority providing services for behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders in Collin County, held a ribbon-cutting July 15 for its new pharmacy in partnership with Integrated Prescription Management, according to a July 20 press release. Located at the Plano behavioral health building at 7300 Alma Drive, the pharmacy was launched to further reduce barriers to health care, such as inadequate insurance and transportation, for the over 1,500 clients it serves in the area.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City council approves construction of new restaurant in Roanoke

There is not a projected timeline for this project. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Henrietta Restaurant was approved to be built at 107 S. Oak St., Roanoke, at a Roanoke City Council meeting July 26. The restaurant will be located in the Old Town Roanoke Addition on the west side of Oak Street. Council approved the site plan with the conditions that a monument sign be removed from the Oak Street frontage and eight parking spaces be put in, according to the meeting. There is not a projected timeline for this project. There is no phone number or website.
ROANOKE, TX
Blue Ribbon News

New restaurant coming to Downtown Rockwall

ROCKWALL, TX (July 27, 2022) – We are thrilled to announce the newest business that will soon be opening its doors in downtown Rockwall, the award-winning restaurant Community BBQ!. Community BBQ was founded in Sachse during 2019 by Charlie Cheshire, the restaurant’s legendary Pit Master. Andy, Charlie’s son and...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy