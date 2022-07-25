Rockwall Economic Development Corporation announces Chewters Chocolates to establish manufacturing facility in Technology Park

There is not a projected timeline for this project. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Henrietta Restaurant was approved to be built at 107 S. Oak St., Roanoke, at a Roanoke City Council meeting July 26. The restaurant will be located in the Old Town Roanoke Addition on the west side of Oak Street. Council approved the site plan with the conditions that a monument sign be removed from the Oak Street frontage and eight parking spaces be put in, according to the meeting. There is not a projected timeline for this project. There is no phone number or website.

ROANOKE, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO