Rockwall Economic Development Corporation announces Chewters Chocolates to establish manufacturing facility in Technology Park
ROCKWALL, TX (July 25, 2022) – The Rockwall Economic Development Corporation has successfully recruited Chewters Chocolates to open a state-of-the-art chocolate manufacturing facility in the Rockwall Technology Park. Chewters is based out of Delta, British Columbia and is known for their organic, simple ingredient, low sugar chocolate brand...blueribbonnews.com
