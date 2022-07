CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The UVa Student Council Executive Board is calling for “the immediate resignation” of one of the four new appointees to the University’s Board of Visitors. A Student Council statement points out a 2020 incident in which Bert Ellis flew from his Hilton Head, SC home — with a razor blade in pocket — to Charlottesville. His stated intention was to speak with a student of color who had hung a flyer on a door on the Lawn with the “f-word” protesting the Lawn’s inaccessibility for people with varying physical needs. While Ellis left without doing anything, he stated he would have removed the language if no one had been there.

1 DAY AGO