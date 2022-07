AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual sales tax holiday for Texas is coming up. Parents will have the chance to save on clothes and school supplies. During the holiday, which occurs Aug. 5-7 this year, qualified items including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100 will be exempt from sales tax, according to the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

