ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Three U.P. businesses are teaming up in Ishpeming and they are opening up a shared storefront in the Gossard building. Doozer’s, Campfire CoWorks and Hot Plate will open second locations in one space at the Gossard Building. The project is still in its early stages with construction still in progress. The Co-owner of Doozer’s, Claire Morgan-Heredia, said collaborating with other businesses has allowed for new opportunities.

ISHPEMING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO