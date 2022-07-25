UPDATE: Tucson police find missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says a reward up to $2,500 is available to help to find the individual(s) responsible for a homicide. It was a shooting that occurred on March 17 at an apartment complex located at 3660 E. 3rd St. As officers arrived, a...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Road-rage incidents are up across the county and the Tucson Police Department said that includes right here in the Old Pueblo. Investigators need help to find everyone involved in a road-rage situation in midtown Tucson last week. It happened sometime between 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Updated on July 25 at 7:56 p.m. Daniel Seibert was found safely at the Walmart near South Old Nogales Highway. Seibert returned to his home. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a missing vulnerable 85-year-old man. The man is identified as Daniel...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young girl died following a two-vehicle accident in Pima County on Tuesday, July 26. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the 7-year-old died, but did not release her name. The PCSD said she was injured in a crash near West Sahuarita and...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on North Euclid Avenue between East Grant Road and East Seneca Street on Wednesday, July 27. Tucson police closed Euclid Avenue briefly while officers investigated the crash. The road reopened shortly after 1 p.m. Police say the...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 17-year-old bicyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash near East 22nd Street and South Pantano Parkway in Tucson early Tuesday, July 26. Tucson police were called around 8:30 a.m. to the scene of a collision between the bicyclist and a blue 2018 Peterbilt 330 flatbed truck. Though first responders treated the cyclist at the scene, he ultimately died there.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man was sentenced to prison on manslaughter and firearms offenses. Court documents confirm he is from San Xavier, Ariz. According to the FBI, 22-year-old Gilbert Martinez was sentenced to 19 years in prison — followed by five years of supervised release — under these charges:
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man was hit by a vehicle near Old Tucson in Pima County on Monday, July 25. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Kinney and Gates Pass roads around 8 a.m. David Moreno, 26,...
PHOENIX — It’s been more than 20 years since Department of Public Safety Trooper Juan Cruz lost his life in the line of duty. In December 1998, Cruz was investigating a traffic collision on Interstate 10 at Ruthrauff Road in Tucson. His patrol car was struck behind by a driver under the influence and burst into flames. He was 48 years old.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita Road is closed early Tuesday, July 26, near Corona de Tucson because of a serious two-vehicle crash. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened at West Sahuarita Road and East Sycamore Ridge Trail, which is just west of Houghton Road. Authorities...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death near Old Tucson in Pima County early Monday, July 25. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a body was found near Kinney and Gates Pass roads. The PCSD said Gates Pass is closed from Kinney Road to...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex on the east side late Sunday, July 24. The Tucson Police Department said 34-year-old Michael Espinoza died at the scene while his brother, 30-year-old Mark Espinoza, died at a local hospital. The...
