News Briefs: Sleuths dial in Troutdale's history

Residents help identify mystery artifact found by Troutdale Historical Society; Swap plants at Al's Garden & Home

Dialing in Troutdale's history

Eagle-eyed Troutdale residents have helped the local historical society identify a mysterious item that had some people scratching their heads.

The two historic artifacts were small wooden sticks, one green and one red. Stamped on the side was "Troutdale General Store A Complete Line of Groceries and General Merchandise Phone Gresham 5313 — Troutdale, Oregon Roy Meger, Owner."

The Troutdale General Store was owned by Meger from 1945 to 1995 in what is now the Troutdale Vision Clinic building.

After the Troutdale Historical Society posted the photos on social media, some ideas were thrown around — wooden awls for making holes in dresses or calligraphy nibs — before a consensus was reached.

They were phone dialers, which were used by women to dial a rotary phone without damaging their fingernails. Many stores and door-to-door salesmen would pass out branded dialers.

Swap houseplants at Al's Garden & Home

One of the largest garden centers across the region is hosting a Houseplant Swap at all four of its locations, including the Gresham store.

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, customers can bring their pest-free, disease-free plants to Al's Garden & Home Gresham store, 7505 S.E. Hogan Road, to swap with like-minded houseplant enthusiasts.

"We're excited to connect plant experts and plant enthusiasts with such a great community event." said Jennifer Harmon, Al's director of marketing. "We are bringing together our plant experts, along with other local nurseries and partners to swap houseplants, advice and a mutual obsession with unique houseplants."

Community partners like Amro Nursery, Espoma, Rita Lee's Nursery, Fessler's Nursery, and Little Prince of Oregon will join in on the fun and offer advice on caring for houseplants.

Visitors will be able to swap for a new plant, pick up a pot, and replant it at a potting station. There also will be opportunities to win prizes like a 4-inch "Pink Princess" philodendron. Register online at als-gardencenter.com/pages/als-houseplant-swap

A Gresham woman is being celebrated for achieving a monumental weight-loss goal — dropping 85 pounds over the course of 2021.

Norma Siverson was named the 2021 Oregon Queen by TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support organization. Siverson was honored alongside the "King" Steve Lewis, of Roseburg, who lost 25.6 pounds, during a ceremony April 29-30 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.

TOPS provides individual approaches to weight loss and overall wellness. Group support, health education and recognition are key components.

In Oregon there is an adult obesity rate of 28.1%. In 2021, TOPS members in the state lost a cumulative 6,093 pounds.

"By maintaining a commitment to personal lifestyle changes, TOPS members are given the tools and assistance to achieve their weight loss goal," said Rick Danforth, TOPS president.

Learn more at tops.org

Calling all chalk artists

Chalk art enthusiasts are invited to take part in a fun competition Saturday, July 30, during the annual Fairview on the Green event.

Chalk the Walk will run from 8 a.m. to noon, with artists tasked to create a work that follows the theme of "Good Times in Fairview."

There will be prizes awarded for various categories: children (age 8 and under), youth (9-17) and adult (18 and older). There also will be a People's Choice Award.

Register the day of the event at the Chalk the Walk booth in front of City Hall, 1300 N.E. Village St. It is free to participate, and chalk will be provided.

Learn more about Chalk the Walk, and Fairview on the Green, at bit.ly/3ROjYNn