I’m lucky enough to live in a place where local produce is plentiful during the summer months. While it’s all delicious, the one thing I really can’t get enough of are the peaches. In New England, they arrive slightly later in the season, so I spend the first half of the summer loading up on fruits and veggies that arrive earlier and circling my favorite peach stand trying to get insider info on when the first haul will arrive. Once they do, you’ll find me loading up on them and getting ready to add them to a dessert like a peach cobbler, a sweet and savory salad like this stone fruit panzanella, or simply enjoying them on their own.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO