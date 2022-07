KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Problems have popped up in Knox and Sevier counties due to recent rain and flash floods. The owner of Gondolier restaurant in Halls told WVLT News a sinkhole opened up a few days ago in the parking lot. He said it’s not the first time it’s happened in that location, but the second. It’s blocked off with caution tape and according to him will be inspected by the city.

