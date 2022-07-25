Holland man receives minimum possible sentence in 2019 murder

A Holland man was sentenced Monday to 21 years to life in prison on a charge of murder and three counts of felonious assault, all with firearm specifications.

Verlando Woods, 30, was sentenced by Judge Eric Allen Marks of Lucas County Common Pleas.

In June, Woods was convicted of five charges after a jury trial, including four felonious assaults. However, at the sentencing hearing, the prosecution moved to merge the murder charge and the first assault charge since they both involved the same victim.

Contrary to the prosecution’s request, Judge Marks ordered that Woods’ sentences for the murder and assaults be served concurrently, not consecutively.

In late December, 2019, Woods shot three men who were banging on his apartment door in the 3200 block of Middlesex Drive, killing one of them. The men approached Woods' apartment after he had had an argument with his downstairs neighbors – two young women to which some of the men were related.

Woods had just been discharged from the hospital the day of the shooting after falling ill with Influenza B. When his downstairs neighbors, Kaylie Padilla and Victoria Lampkin, engaged in a loud argument, he went downstairs to ask if they could quiet down.

Both Ms. Padilla and Ms. Lampkin contacted their brothers, as well as Ms. Padilla’s father, for help with the dispute. Ms. Lampkin’s two brothers spoke with Woods in a discussion that ended in a handshake and a calm resolution.

When Ms. Padilla’s family arrived with several fellow members of the Brothers of Vengeance motorcycle club, Ms. Padilla told them the issue had already been resolved. However, Alex Padilla, 25, insisted on confronting Woods anyway, according to a sentencing memorandum filed by Ronnie Wingate, defense attorney for Woods.

Concerned by the strangers banging on his door, Woods retrieved his legally owned firearm and put it in his pocket. When he opened the door, Woods testified that he saw Mr. Padilla reach for a gun in his waistband.

“Believing his life was in danger, Mr. Woods produced his weapon and fired, resulting in the death of Alex Padilla and injury to Christopher Bazemore, Paul Lis, and Eric Worden,” the memorandum read.

The memorandum also remarked that all the men on the scene that day had concealed carry handgun permits.

Mr. Bazemore’s sister read a brief victim impact statement at the hearing, stating that her brother hadn’t been the same since the shooting. Mr. Padilla’s mother, Marie, also read a statement.

“A piece of me died the day Alex died,” Mrs. Padilla said. “For the rest of my days, I will have an emptiness that can never be filled.”

Mr. Wingate argued that Woods shot the men in self-defense, urging the judge to hand down the minimum possible sentence of 21 years. He also noted that Woods had no prior felony convictions as an adult, was a dedicated father to two children, and had a steady job.

“Even though the victims suffered serious physical harm, it is clear substantial grounds exist to mitigate Mr. Woods’ conduct, even though they did not constitute a defense from the jury’s perspective,” Mr. Wingate wrote in the memorandum. “The unfortunate set of circumstances that caused Mr. Woods to be put in this position were not solely attributable to him.”

Woods sat completely still next to Mr. Wingate, hands folded in his lap and eyes staring blankly ahead. He stood when Judge Marks gave him the opportunity to speak.

“I want to apologize for the circumstances that happened, but there’s no doubt in my mind that if I didn’t react how I reacted, I feel like I would be the one who would be dead or injured, regardless of who believes my story or not,” Woods said. “I know what I seen that day.”

Judge Marks sided with the defense on the sentence, imposing the minimum after expressing to Woods that his hands were tied.

“[Woods] may have reacted well beyond what the law permits for self-defense, but I don’t see anything in the record, at trial, in his record, or in the presentence investigation report that to me would say that he is a monster that was just waiting to kill someone that day,” Judge Marks said.

Though Jennifer Liptack Wilson, assistant Lucas County prosecutor, argued that the jury “resoundingly” rejected Woods’ claim of self-defense, Judge Marks said that the jury, in fact, struggled with the self-defense claim greatly.

“They were all shocked when they found out what the statutory penalties were that were associated with this,” the judge said.

Ohio’s legislation on self-defense underwent a major change in April, 2021, a year and a half after Alex Padilla’s death. The Ohio Legislature enacted Senate Bill 175, nicknamed the “Stand Your Ground” law, which states that a person has no duty to retreat before using force in self-defense or defense of their residence.

Still, Judge Marks said, self-defense is not a bulletproof legal defense.

“This should be a warning to every gun owner that self-defense is not clear,” he said. “They have just as much risk of being brought to trial and convicted if they are not 110 percent sure that the actions they’re choosing to take are fully protected by the constitution of this state.”

Judge Marks noted that if no one had had a firearm that day in 2019, there would be no murder to sentence for.

“It’s telling to me that the people who were there with guns that day no longer carry guns,” he added. “I believe that they’re in fear of what can happen to them when somebody sees a gun and misperceives why they have that gun on their person, or whether or not they’re reaching for it.”

As Woods was escorted out of the courtroom, he looked back over his shoulder at his family seated in the courtroom. Several family members shouted support to Woods – “love you, bro.” Others held their fists in the air.

First Published July 25, 2022, 8:22pm