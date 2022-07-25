Atlanta prosecutors plan to retry man who shot wife in SUV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Woman shoots Clayton County officer before being shot by Atlanta police
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Both a Clayton County officer and a suspect are in critical condition after after two officer-involved shootings overnight, police say. According to Clayton County police, 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor called 911 saying she was suicidal at 9:40 p.m. on Newbury Drive. Pryor’s mother called 911 just after 10 p.m. and a third call was made at 11 p.m.
Atlanta police say new approach to targeting gangs is getting results
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are taking out dozens more warrants for gang charges than they had at this time last year and one ranking officer says it is saving lives. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne learned APD also has two top investigators from the west coast cradle of gangs in town this week.
Clayton County officer, suspect in critical condition after shooting, APD says
ATLANTA — A Clayton County officer is in critical condition after she was shot, Atlanta police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, the officer was shot in Clayton County and was transported to the Metro Trauma Center. The suspect...
Woman stalked, shot by ex-boyfriend at DeKalb gas station, shoots him back, mother says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating yet another shooting at a metro Atlanta gas station on Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened near a Chevron station on Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators have not released many...
claytoncrescent.org
CCPD officer in Grady after shooting
A Clayton County Police officer’s family was in surgery at Grady Hospital Thursday morning after a woman threatening suicide shot her. On Tuesday night around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Newbury Drive in Jonesboro after a series of suicide calls. Police say Aiyanah Pryor, 25, called 9:40 p.m. Her mother then called at 10:05 p.m. Finally, Pryor called again at 11 p.m.
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect indicted on murder charges in killing and robbery of beloved family man, security guard
ATLANTA — The suspect in the slaying and robbery of a beloved family man and security guard in April has formally been indicted on charges, including felony murder. Stanley Henderson, 31, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month in the killing of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier. Two others are also indicted for looting Frazier's lifeless body as he lay on the ground in the middle of the day.
Georgia man gets 7 years in prison for illegally possessing firearms after shooting at family member on Cobb County street
Rico Laprince Southall has been sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following an incident where he was arrested after firing multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Cobb County. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle. “Southall’s illegal possession and...
fox5atlanta.com
Breman bank robber wore hat of popular Atlanta BBQ chain
BREMAN, Ga. - Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the distinctive look worn by a man who robbed a Breman bank on Tuesday. Breman police said around 1:30 p.m. the man entered the Bank of the Ozarks near the intersection of U.S. 27 and Georgia Highway 78. It was not immediately clear how much money the man made off with, if any.
fox5atlanta.com
Beloved Fairburn police officer killed in car accident
FAIRBURN, Ga. - The City of Fairburn is mourning the loss of a beloved officer who died in a car accident Thursday. Officials say 54-year-old Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree was involved in a car accident in Douglas County and passed away from his injuries. He has been with the City of Fairburn since April 2018 and had previously worked with the city in 2011.
CBS 46
2 charged in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman in Troup County
LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in LaGrange have arrested two people in connection to the deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman. The LaGrange Police Department says officers discovered the female victim’s body while patrolling the area of Fort Drive in LaGrange early Wednesday morning around 2:35 a.m. They say she had been stabbed and was already dead when officers found her.
Georgia: Murder of Patricia Hanlon unsolved for 22 years
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The murder of a Georgia woman has remained unsolved for the past 22 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on July 27, 2000, the body of Patricia Hanlon, 53, was found in her Cartersville apartment. A concerned co-worker went to check Hanlon at the apartment, located at 130 North Erwin […]
fox5atlanta.com
Three men charged with murder of 15-year-old in DeKalb County apartments
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested and charged three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old at a DeKalb County apartment complex Tuesday. Romello Jazz Heard was supposed to start high school this year, instead his family is mourning his murder. The shooting happened steps away from the...
Driver in deadly head-on crash with MARTA bus indicted
ATLANTA — Editor's Note: The video above is an initial report of the crash. A woman has been formally charged in a deadly Atlanta crash that killed several people, including a baby and a child. Lashandra Murray is facing 16 separate counts after prosecutors said she was behind the...
fox5atlanta.com
Cop City: Tech sent to fix vandalized police cameras fired at, residents say
ATLANTA - New details are emerging around a controversial plan to build a training center for first responders in DeKalb County. Someone opened fire at a worker sent out to fix surveillance cameras in the community near the so-called "Cop City." It happened Monday afternoon on Key Road and Woodham...
15-year-old found dead inside DeKalb County apartment, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police found a 15-year-old dead inside of an apartment complex on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the Woods at Peppertree Apartment Homes on Peppertree Circle just after 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found...
fox5atlanta.com
Homeless man killed by train while trying to cross tracks in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police say a homeless man's attempt to get over some MARTA train tracks turned tragic when he was hit and killed by a train overnight in northeast Atlanta. Investigators say they received the call shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday about someone hit by a train on the 300 block of Amour Drive.
‘How are we alive?’ Ga. 17-year-old survives fiery plane crash
DETROIT, Mich. — A metro Atlanta teen says she and her family are lucky to be alive after they survived a plane crash in Michigan last week. Siena Kamal, 17, was with her aunt, uncle and puppy in Detroit when the family took off in a private plane to head back to Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta 'water boy' allegedly broke officer's eye socket
ATLANTA — An Atlanta "water boy" faces several charges after allegedly hitting an officer and fracturing his eye socket last weekend. The city's so-called "water boys" are known as such for selling bottled water to drivers stopped at red lights - usually in larger, higher-traffic areas. According to Atlanta...
Neighbors terrified after same Clayton County house shot up at least 3 times
CALYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Some families living in a Clayton County neighborhood are afraid to leave their homes after a string of drive-by shootings. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was on Campfire Drive, where there were still bullet holes in one home, which has been involved in at least three shooting incidents.
Georgia man facing multiple charges following multi-agency human trafficking/drug investigation
GEORGIA (WRBL) – According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Gwinnett County man has been arrested on drug related charges after a multi-agency joint human trafficking/prostitution and drug investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jones, age 34, has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a […]
WRBL News 3
