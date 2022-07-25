Atlanta prosecutors plan to retry man who shot wife in SUV

ATLANTA — The suspect in the slaying and robbery of a beloved family man and security guard in April has formally been indicted on charges, including felony murder. Stanley Henderson, 31, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month in the killing of 51-year-old Anthony Frazier. Two others are also indicted for looting Frazier's lifeless body as he lay on the ground in the middle of the day.

