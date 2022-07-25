ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

New study ranks which states have the best, worst school systems; where does Texas rank?

By Tyler Manning
 2 days ago
African american girl raising her hands while sitting on her desk in the class at school. school and education concept

DALLAS (KDAF) — July is almost over and that means families are gearing up for their children to head back to school.

In the spirit of the impending school year, WalletHub has commissioned a study looking at the states with the best and worst systems for 2022.

To make this determination, officials compared all 50 states and Washington D.C. across more than 30 different metrics measuring the quality of school systems, including quality, safety, test scores, dropout rate and bullying rates.

How does Texas stack up against the rest? Study officials have ranked Texas in 27th place in the nation. Despite ranking well for digital learning, Texas scored low in reading test scores and SAT scores. Here’s how Texas ranked across key metrics:

  • 21st – Math Test Scores
  • 45th – Reading Test Scores
  • 27th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio
  • 45th – Median SAT Score
  • 33rd – Median ACT Score
  • 29th – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers
  • 8th – Dropout Rate
  • 6th – Bullying Incidence Rate
  • 14th – % of Threatened/Injured High School Students
  • 1st – Existence of Digital Learning Plan

The 10 states with the best school systems were as follows:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Virginia
  5. Maryland
  6. Delaware
  7. New Hampshire
  8. North Dakota
  9. Nebraska
  10. Wisconsin

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

Comments / 0

New data show racial, ethnic disparities in food insecurity in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Data from Feeding America‘s most recent Map the Meal Gap report showed how different races and ethnicities in the Texas Panhandle are being affected by food insecurity. According to the report, across the Texas Panhandle, approximately 63,940 people are facing food insecurity, including 22,370 children. “Overall in our service area, about […]
PANHANDLE, TX
XFL is back with 3 Texas teams, names Arlington new football operations Hub

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the XFL is back and Texas is going to be at the forefront of its return in more ways than one. Governor Greg Abbott said, “Congratulations to @CityOfArlington, @HoustonTX, and @COSAGOV on being named @XFL2023 host cities! No surprise: Three of the eight host cities are in Texas — home to an unbeatable fan base and the best state for business and jobs in the nation. #XFL2023“
TEXAS STATE
Chip bill aimed at competing with China, improving national security passes US Senate

Those little chips that are in basically everything—your phones, computers, cars—very few of them are made in the United States. Some have warned that threatens our national security. So, on Wednesday, a bipartisan bill passed the Senate, to spend tens of billions of dollars to boost U.S. computer chip production.There's been a huge push—especially in Texas, to make more chips."This is something that crosses party and political lines," Texas Senator, John Coryn said. "Republicans and Democrats have been working together on this because they recognize the threat to our economy, and our national security if our access would be cut off."According to Coryn, 90 percent of chips are made in Asia. He helped introduce the bill back in 2020.It passed the Senate on Wednesday in a 64-33 vote, and now heads to the House.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Water Board approves million-dollar projects across state

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) announced on Wednesday the approval of financial assistance that totals $670,975,000 for the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) project. TWDB released the following plan on how the finances will be delegated under the SWIFT project: $18,110,000 to the Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water Authority […]
TEXAS STATE
Incumbent Dan Patrick leads Mike Collier by 5 points in Texas Lt. Gov. race

AUSTIN (Nexstar) – New polling shows one of Texas’ most prominent politicians has a single-digit lead with less than four months until the November midterm elections. The rematch between incumbent Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Democratic challenger Mike Collier is tightening. A new University of Houston Poll shows Collier 5 points behind Patrick among likely Texas voters — the same margin he lost by in 2018. Nine percent of likely voters are still undecided.
TEXAS STATE
