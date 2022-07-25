4 observations: Day 2 of training camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills were back on the field Monday as training camp continued at St. John Fisher University. The defense looked strong for a second straight day while the offense struggled early but found a rhythm as the day went on. Here are my 4 Observations from Monday’s practice:

The Bills secondary made big plays. It’s not unusual for the defense to be ahead of the offense early in training camp and they have been to this point. The defense forced several turnovers during team drills. Josh Allen had a couple of passed picked off by Jordan Poyer and Dane Jackson. Several times during practice Allen had conversations with wide outs trying to get on the same page and work through what may have been miscommunications. Nick McCloud had two interceptions against the backups. Taron Johnson and Cam Lewis also had a pair of pass breakups. It was a very good day for Lewis as he fights for a spot in the secondary.

Late surge for the offense. After a slow start to practice Allen and the offense picked up some momentum. Allen hooked up with Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis several times against some tight coverage. Davis showed great body control along the sideline to haul in a well placed pass against pretty good coverage by Kaiir Elam. There was a sequence of 5-6 plays that Allen, Diggs, and Davis looked near-unstoppable.

Slot receiver battle. Jameson Crowder was sidelined for an undisclosed reason and the other slot receivers took advantage of the extra reps. Kahlil Shakir and Tavon Austin had great showings on day 2. Both wide receivers showed the ability to make contested catches over the middle and down the field. Shakir, the rookie, finished practice with a bang, hauling in a long pass on the final play of the day.

Strong backup plan. Case Keenum, the Bills backup quarterback, had a very good second day of training camp. The veteran connected on several passes deep down the field to Austin, Shakir, and Jake Kumerow. It’s early in camp and already Keenum seems to be comfortable with the new offensive system.

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.