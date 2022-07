Norwalk, CT – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that it will be opening its third location to Norwalk, Connecticut. Located at 596 Westport Avenue, the 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with its beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings. The group recently opened an Orange location in June 2022, and its first flagship location in the heart of New Haven in October 2020.

NORWALK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO