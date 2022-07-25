ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Esquel Now on 2 Forced-Labor Blacklists

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvVSj_0gsO8CuM00

Click here to read the full article.

The world’s largest woven-shirt maker has denounced the inclusion of one of its Chinese subsidiaries on a forced-labor blacklist as “misguided” and “unjust.”

“We morally oppose the use of forced labor , which is completely contrary to our principles and the business practices by which we have operated for more than 40 years,” Esquel Group said last week after Changji Esquel Textile Co. was added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act ( UFLPA ) Entity List.

Changji Esquel Textile Co. operates a spinning mill in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where reports of coerced labor by persecuted Muslim minorities have continued to mount. Esquel’s website also states a “commitment to Xinjiang,” where it has maintained a presence since 1995 and portrays itself as a “member of the local community.”

The Hong Kong apparel giant insists, however, that because it’s able to map its vertically integrated supply chain from “end to end,” it’s able to meet “all international standards” for its products while preventing the sale or export of goods in jurisdictions where they are verboten.

“We have retained independent auditors to audit our facilities, and those audits have verified the integrity of our labor policies and practices across the board,” said Esquel, which has worked with nameplates such as Hugo Boss, Nike, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.

The UFLPA, which went into effect last month, created a rebuttable presumption that bars goods mined, produced or manufactured wholly or in part in Xinjiang or by an entity on the UFLPA Entity List from entering the United States.

This isn’t Esquel’s first experience with being named and shamed.

Changji Esquel Textile Co.’s suspected links to forced Uyghur labor first attracted public attention after the Department of Commerce named it on the Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List in 2020, marking it as complicit in human-rights violations in China and preventing it from purchasing U.S. technology and components without a special dispensation.

The move caused Esquel such “incalculable reputational and economic harm,” including the loss of several major clients, that it sued the federal government. In October, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against the lawsuit, citing a lack of evidence that the Department of Commerce was acting outside its purview. Esquel suffered another blow last week when its appeal was rejected for “coming up short” in its ultra vires claims that the government was operating beyond its legal authority.

Esquel told Sourcing Journal that while it was disappointed by the latest decision, the U.S. government’s victory was “narrow” and only related to the Department of Commerce’s “basic authority” to list Changji Esquel Textile Co. rather than the “factual arguments” of its case.

“Multiple judges throughout this case have questioned the lack of substantiated evidence and the questionable rationale and process for placing Changji Esquel on the Entity List,” it said.

Meanwhile, Esquel said that the ruling has done nothing to “undo the harm” caused to thousands of “innocent workers” worldwide whose “livelihoods have been destroyed” as a result of the U.S. government’s “overreach” following a “single passing reference” to the company in a media article.

“Garment workers and communities across Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Malaysia have borne the cost of the U.S. government’s shoddy enforcement action, which relied on a convenient trope, paltry evidence, and poor fact-finding,” Esquel said of the “mistaken listing,”​​ which an End-User Review Committee had agreed to conditionally remove last July, only for action to stall.

The firm, which pumped out an annual 100 million shirts at its peak, previously blamed Changji Esquel Textile Co.’s Entity List status for the detention of many of its Vietnamese shipments , jeopardizing its contractual obligations and causing “permanent economic and reputational damages.” When the manufacturer pulled back its presence in Sri Lanka in May, it, too, attributed the drop in customer demand to its tarred reputation.

Esquel said it will continue its efforts to “press the government, present the facts, and remove Changji Esquel from the Entity List.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

Breakneck Inflation Shrinks Bangladesh, Vietnam Garment Orders

Click here to read the full article. The world’s second- and third-largest garment exporters after China, still smarting from the economic fallout of Covid-19, are bracing for a drop in orders as customers in their biggest markets grapple with breakneck inflation. Bangladesh was already struggling with escalating food and energy prices as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war. The South Asian nation on Sunday asked for a $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, joining its neighbors Pakistan and Sri Lanka in seeking relief from dwindling foreign reserves and a ballooning trade deficit. Although Walmart’s slashed earnings outlook this week augurs...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Industry Groups Square Off Over China Tariffs

Click here to read the full article. The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) reiterated its stance before a U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) hearing that Section 301 penalty tariffs on finished Chinese textile and apparel imports give American manufacturers a chance to compete and provide trade officials with an essential trade negotiation tool. Removing them, NCTO said, would reward China, put U.S. manufacturers at a competitive disadvantage and do nothing to reduce inflation. Those were among the key points outlined by NCTO president and CEO Kim Glas in a written testimony submitted to the U.S. International Trade Commission during three...
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’

Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
The Independent

US alleges citizen being ‘wrongfully detained’ by Myanmar junta

The US embassy in Myanmar has said they were aware of the “wrongful” detention of an American citizen, just days after president Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at such detention of US citizens abroad."We are aware of the wrongful detention of a US citizen in Burma," a spokesperson with the embassy told news agency AFP.Although there were no details provided on how long the citizen had been detained, the spokesperson said that the embassy was "providing all appropriate consular assistance."The state department in its updated travel advisory had determined that “at least one US national is wrongfully...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Myanmar executions: US urges China to condemn Myanmar

The US has urged China to increase pressure on Myanmar following the military junta's execution of four democracy activists. A state department spokesperson said China could influence Myanmar more than any other country - but China said it did not interfere in other countries' internal affairs. Meanwhile Myanmar's junta insisted...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forced Labor#Blacklist#Textile Industry#Chinese#Esquel Group#Muslim#Nike#Uflpa
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Sued Over Scheduling After Patagonia Pays $55,000

Click here to read the full article. Scheduling snafus landed Walmart and Patagonia in legal hot water. Two former Philadelphia-area Walmart employees filed a class action lawsuit Tuesday claiming the retail giant violated the city’s Fair Workweek ordinance by infringing on their rights to a predictable and regular schedule. Donald Washington and Symone Wilder alleged that Walmart failed to provide them with work schedules 10-to-14 days in advance or give them “predictability pay” when their schedules were changed within that window. Washington and Wilder, who both were hourly employees at the store, say that the company hadn’t given them the ordinance requirement...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
BBC

Myanmar: Military executes four democracy activists including ex-MP

Four democracy activists have been executed by Myanmar's military in what is believed to be the first use of capital punishment in decades. The four - including activist Ko Jimmy and lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw - were accused of committing "terror acts". They were sentenced to death in a closed-door...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Myanmar junta hangs four political activists

The military junta ruling Myanmar announced the hangings of four political opponents on Sunday, marking the first executions in the country in nearly 50 years. The four men executed had been convicted by the military-run government of directing and organizing “violent and inhuman accomplice acts of terrorist killings,” during the military's takeover of the country, according to state-run media. Myanmar's military seized power in February 2021 after ousting and arresting former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and cracking down on political opposition.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fugitive Comanchero bikie boss Mark Buddle is deported from Cyprus to Turkey after 'fake FBI sting' - where he'll be handed over to Australian authorities

Fugitive Comanchero bikie boss Mark Buddle has been deported to Turkey where he's expected to be processed and handed over to Australian authorities, according to Northern Cyprus officials. Australia's most wanted man, who fled the country in 2016 after being wanted in connection with several murders, was captured on Saturday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists in first capital punishment in nearly 30 years

Myanmar’s military has executed four pro-democracy activists, including a former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, in the nation’s first use of capital punishment after nearly three decades.Veteran democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, 53, better known as Jimmy, former National League for Democracy lawmaker Phyo Zeyar Thaw, 41, and activists Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were executed on charges of terrorism, the junta said on Monday.The four had been charged under the nation’s counter-terrorism law and were awarded capital punishment in January in a closed-door trial for “murdering innocent civilians”. They were accused of...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Myanmar executions of 4 activists spur global outrage

BANGKOK (AP) — International outrage over Myanmar’s execution of four political prisoners intensified Tuesday with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments, as well as fears the hangings could derail nascent attempts to bring an end to the violence and unrest that has beset the Southeast Asian nation since the military seized power last year.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Widespread condemnation of Myanmar's execution of prisoners

International outrage over Myanmar's execution of four political prisoners intensified Tuesday with strong condemnation from world governments and grassroots protests. Myanmar's military-led government that seized power from elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021 has been accused of thousands of extrajudicial killings since then, but the hangings announced Monday were the country's first official executions in decades.
WORLD
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy