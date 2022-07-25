ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver in Valley Mills trafficking case released on $500 PR bond

By Dean Wetherbee, Matt McGovern
 2 days ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle in a Bosque County human labor trafficking case has been identified.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon that 28-year-old Sergio Lopez, of Humble, Texas, was released on a $500 PR Bond. His charge was Driving While License Invalid.

A Valley Mills Police Department officer rescued nine people on Saturday night – who were believed to be human trafficking victims. The officer said there were ten people crammed inside of a Honda Pilot.

Members of the Clifton Police, Texas ADPS, and the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene to offer back-up. A DPS Trooper who speaks Spanish determined the passengers were victims of human labor trafficking.

The nine passengers went to the Valley Mills Police Department, where they received water and victim services information. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents then took them to another location where they could receive further assistance.

The officers discovered the driver of the Honda Pilot, identified as Lopez, was wearing an ankle monitor and was out of jail on bond from Houston for an aggravated assault charge. The officer arrested Lopez for the traffic offense, and he was booked into the Bosque County Jail.

