ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

More than 40 dogs surrendered to Austin Animal Center after eviction

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DitDb_0gsO6N7P00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Already over capacity, the Austin Animal Center took in more than 40 small dogs from one owner over the weekend, the agency said.

“We really need our community to come out and foster and adopt so that we have open kennels for cases like these,” said Don Bland, the city’s chief animal services officer.

Working with the Travis County Constable’s Office in an eviction, it was initially thought there were “at least 20 dogs,” in the home. The owner ended up surrendering more than 40 to AAC.

Here are the best hospitals in Texas and Austin, ranked by US News

Currently, the shelter is at 142% capacity for dogs and “has been operating over capacity for months now,” Bland said. AAC was able to find all the dogs kennel space, however, thanks to out-of-state rescue facilities AAC partners with. Bland said there has been an increase recently in people surrendering their pets due to evictions.

“When we get notified about an impending eviction like this, we have no choice but to find somewhere to put these dogs,” Bland said.

The shelter is located at 7201 Levander Loop in east Austin and is open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday for adoption. A full listing of animals available for adoption can be found on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 5

Tom Bowers
2d ago

Georgetown animal shelter was overpopulated this weekend. Most new apartment policies don't let renters have pets.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin Animal Center takes in more than 40 dogs from single owner

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Animal Center took in more than 40 small dogs from one owner this past weekend after the owner was evicted. “The Travis County Constable’s Office alerted us that they were going to be issuing a writ of possession for a home and believed there were at least 20 dogs inside,” Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said. “When our Animal Protection Officers arrived, they found over 40.”
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet Of The Week: Van Halen From Austin Dog Rescue

Meet Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet of the Week from Austin Dog Rescue: Van Halen!. Austin Dog Rescue says, “Halen is looking for his forever home! He is one of the sweetest puppies you will ever meet. Halen is a charmer and loves a good belly rub. His favorite thing to do is be by your side, run in the yard, and chew on his chew toys. He is playful, but cautious with dogs of all sizes. He does great around babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages. He doesn’t even mind cats. He will make the perfect family dog!”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
fox7austin.com

City of Austin confirms neurotoxin found in algae at Barking Springs

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites are now being encouraged to keep their dogs out of Barking Springs. A toxin was found in an algae mat, so the sort of growth you would typically see on a rock. Exposure occurs by touching or swallowing that. Barking Springs offers a sweet reprieve from...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience

TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Lost pictures found in Central Texas months after father dies

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Joanna Stephens, of Bryan, found a photo album full of baby pictures among items she bought from a storage unit in Belton and posted some of the pictures hoping to find its owner. “Do you recognize this baby, mom or dad? Maybe you recognize someone in...
BELTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Animal Rescue#Animal Shelter#Kennel#The Austin Animal Center#Us News#Aac#Levander Loop#Nexstar Media Inc
KXAN

Crews fight grass fire near Buda neighborhood

The grass fire broke out Wednesday near the Coves of Cimmeron neighborhood in Buda, officials said. There is a shelter ready for evacuees if it gets to that point, officials said. Officials also said that no reverse 911 calls have been made about the fires.
BUDA, TX
KXAN

Homeless Texans left with few places to cool off during record heat

DALLAS (Texas Tribune) — By 5:51 a.m. on a recent Thursday morning in downtown Dallas, it was 76 degrees and getting warmer outside, and Michelle Smith, the outreach and engagement program manager for a homeless recovery center, had already prepared a cooler full of ice-cold water bottles. “The main issue is dehydration,” Smith said of […]
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KXAN

Austin Habitat For Humanity ReStore Item Of The Week: Queen Mattress

If this summer heat has you in the mood to chill out, you’re in luck. Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Item of the Week is an MLILY Harmony Chill Memory Foam Queen Mattress. This temperature-regulating, gel memory foam mattress’ unique design allows for proper airflow to keep you cool all night long. You’ll save 80% off the retail price when you purchase this mattress at three area ReStore locations or online at ShopAustinReStore.com.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy