We all know increasing the number of episodes of a soap has played a big part in the decline in quality. But it got me thinking, Emmerdale has 6 episodes, and has had them for nearly 20 years now. During 2003-2006, Emmerdale was unmissable for me and still on top form. Then i thought how can it be great then and not now and still have the same number of episodes? The cast back then was around 35-40 characters, whereas now it's over 60 so it's a bit all over the place and focuses on the same characters (usually Dingles) rather than an even spread. Corrie is even worse having a cast of over 70 now, more if you include the kids.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO