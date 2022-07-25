ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A federal program for free lunches ended. Is your Central Texas school district offering free meals?

By Taylor Girtman
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting in March 2020, students across the country received free breakfasts and lunches thanks to a federal waiver .

But that program ended June 30.

Now, families will need to submit applications for reduced or free lunches depending on their income level. If the family does not qualify, school meals will be available at the district’s set price.

PREVIOUS: Free school meals for all set to end, what does it mean for your student?

But some Central Texas school districts will continue free meals for their students. Here’s what each district has decided to do.

Austin ISD

Students at 76 schools will get free breakfast and lunch meals through the federal Community Eligibility Provision program. A list of these schools is on AISD’s website .

Families who do not attend these schools can submit an application for free or reduced meals. Online applications can be found online .

Bastrop ISD

Students in prekindergarten through eighth grade will get free breakfast and lunch meals. High school students will need to qualify for free or reduced meals. Applications can be found online .

Del Valle ISD

Families must apply for free and reduced meals. Application information can be found online .

Eanes ISD

Families must apply for free and reduced meals.

Georgetown ISD

Families must apply for free and reduced meals. Application information can be found online .

Hays CISD

Students at five schools will get free breakfast and lunch with funding from the Community Eligibility Provision program. These include Camino Real, Hemphill, Science Hall and Uhland elementary schools and Simon Middle School.

All other students must apply for free and reduced meals. Applications can be found online .

Hutto ISD

The district will provide free breakfasts to all students. But families will need to submit applications for free or reduced meals. Application information can be found online .

Lake Travis ISD

Families must apply for free and reduced meals. Application information can be found online .

Leander ISD

Only students who qualify will get free or reduced meals. “We encourage all families to submit a free-and-reduced meals application for each of their students,” a spokesperson said.

Liberty Hill ISD

Families must apply for free and reduced meals. Application information can be found online .

Lockhart ISD

Students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will get free breakfast and lunch meals. This will be paid for through state funding. The district is awaiting approval from the state for high school meals. Applications can be found online .

Manor ISD

The district will give free breakfast and lunch meals to all students. No applications will be needed. “This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” a district release said.

Taylor ISD

Families must apply for free and reduced meals. Application information can be found online .

KXAN has reached out to additional Central Texas school districts. This article will be updated with their responses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 20

Diane
2d ago

But funding "Ukraine's war" is definitely more important than feeding our own children.

Reply
7
#Central Texas#School Meals#Free School#School Districts#High School#Aisd#Bastrop Isd Students#Del Valle Isd Families#Georgetown Isd Families
