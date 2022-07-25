Ferriday man behind bars for 24 counts of Child Pornography, deputies say

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 12, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, regarding a male adult uploading child sexual abuse material at a residence in Ferriday, La. According to deputies, they identified the alleged suspect as 35-year-old Recardo A. Bates and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

On July 22, 2022, the search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Ferriday Police Department, and Bates was taken into custody. During their search, authorities discovered approximately 35 files involving sexual abuse of children.

Recardo A. Bates

Bates was charged with 24 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.