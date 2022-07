JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 is recovering after being shot and wounded in a shootout following a police pursuit last week. K-9 Huk, who suffered three gunshot wounds to his neck, hind and wrist, was flown to an emergency vet clinic after the shooting, News4Jax.com reported. Months before the shooting, JSO officers attended a K-9 training course, which taught them emergency wound care for K-9s. The instructor of that course, police trainer Matthew Casey, said some of the officers involved in helping K-9 Huk attended his course.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO