Lagrange, GA

City of LaGrange Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions August 13th & August 27th

By Katie Mercer Van Schoor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LaGrange Animal Shelter is holding free adoptions August 13th and August 27th for animals current on vaccines and spayed/neutered at Petsense in LaGrange. All...

WTVM

Non-profit to host Back to School Bash and Giveaway in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown is on for Georgia students as they are about a week away from heading back to the classroom in some districts. For that reason, a non-profit in LaGrange is preparing to send Troup County students off to school with one of the biggest back to school bash’s to date.
LAGRANGE, GA
180 Pure Home Celebrates Grand Opening at Trilith

New home store concept focuses on approachable elegance, thoughtful gifting and inspired wellness. 180 Pure Home, a premium home and wellness brand, opened this summer in Trilith, a planned, new urbanist community featuring a collection of homes, greenspaces, retail, restaurants and apartments in Fayetteville, Ga. Adjacent to Trilith Studios, North America’s second largest film and television studio best known for productions such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Avengers: Endgame,” 180 Pure brings a unique home and wellness offerings to the rapidly expanding development that is quickly becoming a home to film industry professionals, artists and other creative minds.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Man shares monkeypox experience in viral TikTok

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — TikTok is often an app where users record dance routines or cooking tutorials. However, for 30-year-old Matt Ford, the app was a place to be transparent about his experience with monkeypox. Ford initially experienced flu-like symptoms, then came painful lesions. Ford counted 25 lesions on...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

New subdivision planned for Sharpsburg area

An international real estate investment company has made an investment in rural Coweta County. Walton Global, a real estate investment company founded in 1979 in Canada, has purchased 517 acres outside of Sharpsburg to develop into a planned community, according to a statement released by the company. The project, called...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

If you ask me: Putting the fun in funerals

I have been going to funerals all my life, and I’ve never seen much difference in any of the services – until recently. My cousins' mother and two of their adult siblings all passed away at different times in Florida last year. A couple of months ago, the remaining two siblings had a memorial service for all three of the deceased at one time at a Catholic church here in our area.
NEWNAN, GA
Emberglow GA Announces New Location on the Square in LaGrange

Emberglow Handmade is excited to announce its new location on the square in downtown LaGrange. Nikki Franklin assures both long-standing and new customers that the shop’s eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind art, handmade jewelry, pottery, turned wood, and many more items are still sourced from local artists and entrepreneurs. “We...
LAGRANGE, GA
Reconnect with Nature with Earthly Outfitters

Today people are way more connected than ever before. With all the benefits that result from humans being connected, it can still be beneficial for humans to unplug and enjoy life without looking through a screen. Disconnecting and enjoying the outdoors can be very therapeutic and refreshing, away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Earthly Outfitters is here to help people achieve that goal.
CARROLLTON, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

Nails on Crawford Road

The Carpet Center, 2508 Crawford Rd., other businesses, and some homes near Crawford Road, are being bombed drive-by style with carpet nails. This has resulted in people having to replace tires. Staff at The Carpet Center reported that someone in a very distinctive-looking blue car with tinted windows has been...
PHENIX CITY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

McDonough company wants answers about missing semi-truck

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A Georgia outdoor-equipment company brings their semi to a truck company for service, but they say someone stole their rig right out of the yard where it was supposed to get fixed. McDonough Equipment and Attachments says they dropped off their tractor trailer months ago for maintenance....
MCDONOUGH, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

County Sanitation proposes pricing change, no more cans

At Monday night’s Russell County Commission work session, the commission had a discussion about trash cans and carts. Currently, Russell County residents can have a 30-gal trash can, in addition to the 96-gal cart provided by the Sanitation Department, and are billed $20 per month. The option exists to add a second 96-gal cart for an additional $20, bringing the bill for those with two 96-gal carts to $40.
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Pay raises recommended to address Columbus employee shortages

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pay study assessing how hundreds of people are paid in the Fountain City is finally complete. Tuesday, the results were presented at the city council meeting with recommendations on how the city can address staffing shortages and retention issues. The study indicates employees across Columbus...
COLUMBUS, GA
thecitymenus.com

Hines Grocery Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting last week for Hines Grocery. The gas station recently underwent a full renovation with the addition of Exxon branded fuel being added. Hines Grocery is located at 651 Main Street in Whitesburg. For more information, please contact the store by calling (770) 834-2653. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit their website at www.carroll-ga.org.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
dailyphew.com

Woman Adopts Dying Dog To Make His Final Days As Happy As Possible

There’s no Make-A-Wish Foundation for dogs, but if there were, Nicole Elliot could be its CEO. The Columbus, Georgia resident recently adopted Chester, a cancer-ridden dog, from Animal Ark Rescue. When Eliot saw “hospice needed” posted by a charity, she decided to take the dog in to make his last days as happy as possible.
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

Mortuary accidentally buries urn on already buried casket in Georgia

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Wanda Barrett buried her late husband, Carlos, at Southview Cemetery in November 2021 only to find another urn buried on top of his gravesite, eight months later.  “I didn’t know what to think. I never imagined that it would be this that someone buried an urn in his grave,” said Barrett.  […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

What to expect during 2022 Columbus Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week is Columbus Restaurant Week - seven days full of different menus and foods for the community to indulge in. If you’ve never taken part in a Restaurant Week, you’re in for a treat and a full belly. HOW IT WORKS. You choose...
COLUMBUS, GA

