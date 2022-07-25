City of LaGrange Animal Shelter Offering Free Adoptions August 13th & August 27th

New home store concept focuses on approachable elegance, thoughtful gifting and inspired wellness. 180 Pure Home, a premium home and wellness brand, opened this summer in Trilith, a planned, new urbanist community featuring a collection of homes, greenspaces, retail, restaurants and apartments in Fayetteville, Ga. Adjacent to Trilith Studios, North America’s second largest film and television studio best known for productions such as “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Avengers: Endgame,” 180 Pure brings a unique home and wellness offerings to the rapidly expanding development that is quickly becoming a home to film industry professionals, artists and other creative minds.
