Elkhart, IN

Man finds bullet hole in window, refrigerator in Elkhart

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating after a man reported finding a bullet hole through one of his windows and his refrigerator...

abc57.com

abc57.com

Elkhart Police locate woman missing since June

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police asked the public for their help locating Mariah De Leon Thursday afternoon. A short time later, police announced they had located DeLeon.
WNDU

A look inside the South Bend Bike Garage’s new home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Bike Garage has moved from its old location on Portage Avenue to its new location on the corner of 933 and Angela. 16 Morning News now got a tour of the new space. The South Bend Bike Garage is an all-volunteer group...
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
WNDU

Elkhart Police searching for missing 58-year-old man

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart need your help finding a missing 58-year-old man. Raymond Carter has been missing since July 10. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Fieldhouse Avenue driving a relative’s vehicle, a 2011 white Ford Edge with an Indiana license plate (RQO959).
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Man charged in deadly Elkhart County crash

A man has been charged after a three-vehicle crash that killed two people in June. Police were called to the intersection of Pike and 3rd Street in Goshen, on reports of a car accident on June 10 at around 11:45 p.m. The Elkhart Truth reports that 21-year-old Joshua Martinez did...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies recover stolen Bitcoin mining equipment

PAW PAW, Mich. – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office seized multiple stolen Bitcoin mining machines after serving a search warrant at a home Tuesday morning. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics served a search warrant at a home on Bellware Boulevard after learning stolen Bitcoin mining equipment might be at the location.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Missing Dowagiac tortoise found safe after search

A tortoise who disappeared after last week's storms has just been found. Herman the tortoise was at Hidden Acres in Dowagiac, when storms blew his gate open, allowing him to get out. “Thursday afternoon, I was in his enclosure, Friday morning I went in to feed him and he was...
DOWAGIAC, MI
22 WSBT

Fire at Paul's Auto Yard in Westville

Fire crews now have a fire under control that sparked early Wednesday morning in Westville. A metal scrap pile caught fire before 2am at Paul's Auto Yard. This happened just off of State Road 2, near downtown. Nobody was injured in the fire. Investigators are still working to determine the...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is dead after she was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning in Elkhart County. It happened near the intersection of County Road 20 and Roys Avenue just after midnight. Police say Marlyse Kemp, 22, was traveling west on-foot on County Road 20 when she was hit by a GMC Canyon.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Man Accused Of Stealing Vehicle Leads Police On High-Speed Chase

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly stealing a woman’s vehicle and leading police on a high-speed pursuit. Christian M. McQuade, 28, 27 EMS B59 Lane, Warsaw, is charged with theft and resisting law enforcement, both level 6 felonies; and reckless driving, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Neighbors react to active shooter in Cass County, Michigan

A shooting incident yesterday morning in Cass County is being called an active shooter situation. It happened when a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at cars and objects. More information was scheduled to be released. The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but is being held...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Argos Police searching for missing 16-year-old

ARGOS, Ind. - The Argos Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Lana R. Roemer, who was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Roemer is 5'2", 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. If you have any information, please contact police at 574-892-5122.
ARGOS, IN
abc57.com

Traffic stop leads to drug bust and multiple arrests in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- A traffic stop conducted by a Marshall county deputy on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. in the area of the Pilot Travel Center led to the arrest of four individuals on drug-related charges, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. During the traffic stop, an open-air sniff was...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

One killed, several injured in crash at Taylor Street & Ewing Avenue

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was killed and several others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday night, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced. At 8:49 p.m., police were called to the intersection of South Taylor Street and West Ewing Avenue for a crash. The investigation found...
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Detroit

26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Van Buren Township, 1 Person In Custody

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Van Buren Township. At about 12:44 a.m. on July 27, police were called to the Interstate 94 Service Drive. Police found the woman, unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was walking on the north side of the service drive when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody pending charges. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Second man arrested in 2021 Michigan City shooting investigation

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A second man was arrested for his role in an August 2021 shooting that left 34-year-old Leland Collins dead, the Michigan City Police Department announced. Clarence Sims, 40, of Michigan City was arrested on July 20 on one count of aiding, inducing or causing murder. On...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
max983.net

Two Argos Residents Arrested on Suspicion of Dealing Marijuana

Two Argos residents were arrested Tuesday, July 26 after a search warrant was executed at a home in the 9,000 block of 12B Road. The Marshall County Police Narcotics Team, with assistance by NET 43 Narcotics officers, conducted the search where officers located and seized illegal substances, currency, and a firearm, according to the report.
ARGOS, IN

