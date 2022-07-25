ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, VA

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears visits Tazewell County

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLOCR_0gsO2m8I00

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Tazewell County welcomed a special guest to the area on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears and State Senator Travis Hackworth toured flood-impacted areas around Bandy, Richlands, and Buchanan County. After touring in Bandy, Lieutenant Governor Sears and Senator Hackworth attended a luncheon at the Richlands Police Department with EMS, Police, and Fire.

Sears said since the mussels in the river are protected, it makes it harder to clean and prevent flooding from the river.

“DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) and EPA regualtions make it difficult to clean up the river from as is needed from time to time. The people have to get applications and they have to pay a fee, and that shouldn’t be. So it seems we’ve put the mussels ahead of the lives of the people and we’re reaping some of the consequences,” Sears said.

Senator Hackworth added he would like to create legislation to create a disaster relief fund for rural areas and rapid response to combat the flooding.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Fire Chief: Buchanan Co. homes threatened by further flooding

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Oakwood, Virginia in Buchanan County is experiencing further flooding Wednesday. Fire Chief Jeremy Cook of the Oakwood Virginia Fire and Rescue said that as of 3:45 p.m., a few homes on Big Branch Road in Oakwood are being threatened by the flooding. “We have responded to several reports of trees […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Beckley residents want solutions to combat flooding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When it rains on the 700 block of Hartley Avenue in Beckley, the neighborhood feels it. “The water be all up in my backyard,” reported Shauna Allen, who lives between Hager and Hunter streets. “I’ve been living here for three years now,” Allen added. ” Like I said, it’ll be about […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh Housing Authority looks for a fresh start

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Housing Authority, which serves ten counties in southern West Virginia, made a number of changes to ensure better client services. Ron Hedrick, the chair of the board of directors, discussed these changes with 59News on Wednesay, July 27, 2022. Hedrick reported the agency will move to a new […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WJHL

Evacuations: Pound, Coeburn respond to flash floods

(WJHL) — Roadways in multiple communities in Southwest Virginia are impassable following overnight flash floods, fallen trees and powerlines and mudslides. In response, Wise County officials declared a local State of Emergency. According to county leaders, the National Weather Service reported that 6 inches of rain have fallen on the area since midnight Thursday. The […]
POUND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tazewell County, VA
City
Richlands, VA
City
Bandy, VA
Richlands, VA
Government
Tazewell County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wcyb.com

Businesses in Buchanan County face more flood damage

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — Flooding continues to impact people in Buchanan County and local businesses are still having to deal with the aftermath. It's been two weeks since the initial flood damage in Buchanan County and now some are dealing with more flood damage. As rain continues to linger...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Metro News

Longtime Wyoming County emergency leader to retire

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — Every emergency situation for the past 31 years in Wyoming County, Dean Meadows lead the effort to get help to wherever it was needed. A former deputy, Meadows plans to retire this Friday, but even as his last day draws near, his county is under a threat of high water this week.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wcyb.com

SWVA Regional Jail Authority held first meeting with Bristol

Abingdon, Va. (WCYB) — The Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority held its first board meeting since Bristol joined the ranks. Inmates are no longer housed at the Bristol, Virginia jail - instead - they have been transferred to the Abingdon facility. So far - board members are expecting to...
BRISTOL, VA
WVNS

Goodwill adds a new Raleigh County location

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — One local Goodwill store prepares to open its doors. There was a hiring event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, to give the community some employment opportunities. Regional Manager Kenneth Suprenant said the business loves working with the Raleigh County community. “We’re always looking as far as to continue our growth not […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winsome Sears
wcyb.com

Visible house numbers vital in emergency situations

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — There is a lot to prepare for in an emergency, but the lack of a simple sign could be costly. During an emergency, time is of the essence. First responders can waste valuable time trying to find a house number, when all home owners have to do is place the numbers in a visible location.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Appalachian Power announces power line route in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Tazewell County residents will be seeing power line construction soon. On Tuesday, Appalachian Power announced the proposed power line route in Tazewell County. Appalachian Power said that the route is for electrical upgrades and its purpose is to support economic development and increase reliability in...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ems
wcyb.com

Flash flooding impacts Southwest Virginia, parts of U.S. Route 23 closed

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Flooding is impacting US Route 23 in Wise County Thursday morning. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the passing lane of the northbound roadway between mile marker 54 and 55.5 is closed due to flooding. Additionally, Business Route 23 is closed about a half mile from Bold Camp Road.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Free ambulance service MedFlight forced to reduce hours due to Virginia pilot shortage

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pilot shortage is forcing Chesterfield to cut back hours on MedFlight, a free air ambulance service for patients. Virginia State Police (VSP) recently announced operational changes to their MedFlight program due to a lack of pilots. Instead of operating for 24 hours, they will operate 16 hours day from 8 a.m. to midnight. The temporary hour change took effect Sunday, July 24.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Mingo County flooding causes many to lose possessions

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Creeks turned to rivers in Gilbert Creek in Mingo County on Tuesday, putting homes and roads in danger. This comes after many parts of the Tri-State went put on severe weather alerts, including flood watches and warnings. The flooding in the Gilbert Creek area wiped out bridges and have left […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
WVNS

Flash floods in Wyoming County leaves resident stranded

HANOVER, WV (WVNS)–The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Southern West Virginia on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Wyoming County residents are feeling the impact of that in parts of the county.  Over in Hanover, Misty Lee experienced some of the worst of it. Lee lives two minutes down the road […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County government buildings closed due to power outage

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — According to the Tazewell County Facebook page, the Tazewell County Courthouse and Sheriffs Office are currently closed due to a power outage. Both buildings will remains closed until power is restored. Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and 911 are still up and running and ready to serve.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Former P’burg mayor arrested

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Former Prestonsburg Mayor Jerry Fannin was arrested Monday on felony theft and burglary charges. The 65-year-old Fannin is accused of entering a woman’s garage and leaving with several items, including a string trimmer and a bow. The items are said to be valued at more than $1,000.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy