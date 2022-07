SOAP LAKE - $1.1 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was funneled to Grant County Public Hospital District 4, which operates McKay Healthcare in Soap Lake. The money was awarded to the healthcare facility to fill budget shortfall caused by substantial revenue losses accrued during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital district plans to use the funds as part of a larger campaign fund to appropriate towards the ongoing modernization project at the facility.

