ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Windhorst theorizes why Celtics would consider trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xsjjp_0gsO2Iqc00

Just because the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant doesn't mean they don't like him as a player or that he has no future in Boston.

The Durant rumors ramped back up early Monday morning when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics offered Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant. The Athletic's Shams Charania later added that Derrick White and a draft pick were included in the proposal, which the Nets rejected and countered with an offer than included Marcus Smart and potentially another rotation player.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said any offer from the Celtics likely is weeks old. But Brown has been in trade rumors much of his career, seemed annoyed by Monday’s news, is just two seasons away from free agency and the nature of his contract makes him unlikely to sign an extension with Boston before actually hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Since then, there’s been plenty of speculating about what deeper meaning to take from the news. Did the Nets leak the trade to drive up the price? Do the Celtics want to get rid of Brown?

Not many people know for sure. Appearing Monday on the “Rich Eisen Show”, Windhorst explained why the Celtics might consider moving Brown.

“The Celtics as they look long-term are probably facing Jaylen Brown eventually becoming an unrestricted free agent on them in two years and them not having control over where he’s going to go,” Windhorst said. “(In) the grand scheme of problems confronting the Celtics it’s not something that’s on the front burner, but it is something that’s an issue out there. By the way, this is exactly the core reason why the San Antonio Spurs traded Dejounte Murray. …

“I don’t think the Celtics are sitting there scheming about where they can trade Jaylen Brown. I think they realize there’s a coming issue with his contract and if you’re ever going to trade him, why would you not trade him to get a player in Kevin Durant who can take you closer to a championship? I don’t think they’re making calls offering Jaylen Brown around, but when this offer presented itself, or this situation, I think they were remiss not to at least explore it.

“It doesn’t mean they don’t like (Brown). Of course, I understand that that will be the premise out there. Once something like this gets out there, it’s like ‘Oh my god they want to get rid of him, they hate him, they’re going to get rid of him in the next five minutes, he wants out of there.’ That’s not necessarily true, but I realize that it’s all buried in nuance and it’s not always going to get translated.”

As Windhorst alludes to at the end, there’s a good chance that there will be a fair amount of meaning-making around this that probably doesn't need to be done. Durant is a generational talent, and it would be absurd if Brad Stevens (or pretty much any other GM of a contending team) didn’t reach out to at least see what the cost would be or how the Nets would respond to an initial proposal. After all, if the Celtics gave an offer in hopes of finding out what the Nets actually want for Durant in their counter, then mission accomplished.

And if the Celtics aren’t going to move Jayson Tatum, then Brown, without question, would go to Brooklyn in any trade for Durant. That was obvious even prior to Monday, but it doesn’t mean they are trying to force out Brown, rather they know what the marketplace for Durant is.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Inside The Warriors

Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

After Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams confidently declared his team was better than the Golden State Warriors, despite losing to them in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry had some fun during the ESPYS. Looking at Williams, while sporting a green suit, Curry said, "It's great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color. I'll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown May Not Be Long For Celtics

At least, that’s how the Celtics seem to feel. Per Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype, the Celtics “have an indication” that Brown may not want to stick around much longer. He is eligible for $110 million extension on Oct. 1. “He will almost certainly not sign it since...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Espn#Probl
Audacy

Look: Detroit Pistons bringing back teal uniforms

After a slew of NFL teams introduced alternate helmets last weekend, the Detroit Pistons made an aesthetic announcement themselves Monday. The team will be bringing back the Grant Hill era teal uniforms as an alternate during the 2022-23 season:. From 1996-2001, the Pistons donned these jerseys, going away from their...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Brian Scalabrine Is Skeptical Of The Boston Celtics Trading Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "I Don't Know How Much Longer KD Has Left"

The excitement around the NBA trade market with the possible movement of Kevin Durant away from the Brooklyn Nets has been feeding offseason rumors this summer. The latest development in the saga is that the Boston Celtics are trying to make a move for KD, using Jaylen Brown as the primary asset they have to unload instead of Jayson Tatum.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Amid Durant rumors, a reminder of where current Celtics stand

It’s late July and the biggest consternation in Celtics land is whether the team, fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals, ought to trade a 25-year-old All-Star for a soon-to-be 34-year-old former MVP. Boston, regardless of whether it makes a big-splash deal, is widely projected to win the...
BOSTON, MA
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy