Northland McDonald’s locations donating to fund for NKC officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people have supported the North Kansas City Police Department in the week following the shooting death of officer Daniel Vasquez .

People living in the Northland will have another opportunity to help Vasquez’s family Tuesday.

Northland McDonald’s locations plan to donate 10% of all proceeds to the fund benefiting Vasquez’s family. The donation includes sales all day long.

Participating restaurants include:

2200 Vernon Street, North Kansas City

4002 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

5353 Northwest 64th Street, Kansas City

9701 North Ash Avenue, Kansas City

9851 Northeast Barry Road, Kansas City

6830 Northwest 83rd Terrace, Kansas City

150 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

9551 North McGee Street, Kansas City

4400 Northeast Chouteau Trafficway, Kansas City

290 East 69 Highway, Claycomo

500 West 92 Highway, Kearney

918 South 291 Highway, Liberty

6305 North Antioch Road, Gladstone

6300 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone

If you want to make an online donation, Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police established a fund in the fallen officer’s honor.

All of the money donated through the fund will go to Vasquez’s family and help with whatever needs they may have.

You can also make a donation at the register at metro Price Chopper locations. The chain said 100% of those donations will go to help Vasquez’s family.

