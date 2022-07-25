ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hawk Eye

Sydney McElhinney is crowned the 2022 Des Moines County Fair Queen

By John Gaines
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago

WEST BURLINGTON — The bleachers were full when the overhead lights went black and the bright lights lite the stage Sunday for the Des Moines County Fair Queen Pageant on the Southeastern Community College campus in West Burlington.

“It was great to see a packed house and the community support,” said Andrea Reif, pageant director.

There were six girls competing for the crown held by 2021 queen Elizabeth Lane.

“I’m excited to have six girls compete,” said Catie Johnson, 2019 Fair Queen. “It’s good having that many going for it.”

The six vying for the crown were; Jaylee Logan, 19, Allison Nalley 16, Shelby Tieman,18, Chloe Carhoff, 18, Sydney McElhinney, 17, and Kenzey Logan, 18.

In the end, McElhinney would be crowned the new queen.

“It was very nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time,” said McElhinney, who will be a senior at Mediapolis High School. “It was a great experience for me.”

It was a similar experience for the rest of the contestants as the night began with the introduction of the young women as they paraded across the stage in a black dress of choice and for contestant Kenzey Logan she adorned her look with fancy black cowboy boots.

After a quick change, they returned to the stage one by one sporting active wear and introduced themselves to the audience with a prepared speech. They all nailed it and impressed the gathering with an array of activities and eloquent delivery.

“It was very fun for me, but it was defiantly nerve-wracking,” Jaylee Logan said of the long intro speech.

“One of my friends helped me and she listened to my speech a hundred times,” laughed McElhinney.

Next up was the evening wear and the gowns were shined and glittered. The contestants also answered an unprepared question on stage.

Then it was time to calculate the judges scores, but while they added the numbers there was the fair board award and the popular Future Fair Queen introductions.

The Friends of the Fair Award went to Gene and Debbie Snowden of D & G Concessions.

They have spent 22 years at the fair serving food and the Des Moines County Fair Board honored them for their service to the community and fair.

Then a fun highlight of the fair took place with the Future Fair Queen introductions. The more than 20 girls were escorted on the stage one by one and gave their age and parents names and were greeted with applause, giggles and loud cheers.

Nerves took hold as the contestants lined the stage and awards were announced.

The Hostess Award went to Shelby Tieman for selling the most T-shirts to raise money for the pageant. Then McElhinney would clean house as she won the Academic, Interview, Leadership and Speech Awards.

Miss Fair Spirit went to Allison Nalley and Fair Princess was awarded to Jaylee Logan before McElhinney would be crowned queen.

“It was a great experience for me,” said McElhinney. “The best part was getting to know the girls backstage.”

“I was a little nervous for her,” said her mother Leah. “She looked beautiful and did a great job.”

“Wonderful,” added her father, Randy.

McElhinney won a $250 scholarship and $250 in prize money and will represent Des Moines County at the Iowa State Fair next month in Des Moines.

“I’m really proud of all of them and we have a great group of girls to represent the fair,” said Reif.

Then as the crowd filtered out into the night, “let the craziness begin” was overhead by one person.

That “craziness” is the fair activities on the fairgrounds, which begin Tuesday.

Des Moines County Fair schedule

Wednesday

  • 8 a.m.: Poultry show at Fritz Hall
  • 9 a.m.: Bucket bottle interviews in the activity tent
  • Noon: Educational presentations and extemporaneous speaking in the exhibit hall
  • 1 p.m.: Clover Kids and Pre-4H exhibit class and stuffed animal show in the exhibit hall
  • 1:30 p.m.: Horse show check-in
  • 3 p.m.: Horse show in the arena
  • 7 p.m.: Share the Fun in the exhibit hall

Thursday

  • 8 a.m.: Swine show in the arena
  • 9 a.m.: Beginner bucket bottle interviews in the activity tent
  • 2 p.m.: Mediapolis Jr. Farmers mini golf
  • 3 p.m.: Livestock judging in the arena
  • 6 p.m.: Friends of Mediapolis FFA Picnic in the activity tent
  • 6 p.m.: Barnyard Buddies in the arena
  • 7:30 p.m.: Lil’ Squealers in the arena
  • 7 p.m.: Rabbit agility demonstration and costume contest in the exhibit hall
  • 9 p.m.: Teen bags tournament in the west tent

Friday

  • 8 a.m.: Beef show, bucket bottle calf show, Share a Heifer Dairy show in the arena and the dairy goat bucket bottle show
  • Noon: Rabbit show in Fritz Hall
  • Noon to 6 p.m.: Mini Farm Bureau Park in the activity tent
  • 1 to 6 p.m.: Hawkeye Heritage Quilt Guild Display
  • 2 p.m.: Mediapolis Jr. Farmers mini golf
  • 3 p.m.: Sawdust dig in the activity tent
  • 4 p.m.: Tentative swine load-out time
  • 7 p.m.: Mutton bustin’ in the arena
  • 7 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Show in the exhibit hall
  • 9 p.m.: Teen Glo volleyball tournament in the west tent

Saturday

  • 8 a.m.: Sheep show in the arena and bucket bottle lamb show
  • 10 a.m.: Rabbit hopping demo in Fritz Hall
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Saturday Street Fair in the south parking lot
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Hawkeye Heritage Quilt Guild display
  • 11 a.m.: Character storybook reading in the activity tent
  • Noon: State fair exhibitor meeting in the exhibit hall
  • 1:30 p.m. Kids pie eating contest in the activity tent
  • 2 p.m.: Market meat goat show in the arena and bucket bottle meat kid goat show
  • 2 p.m.: Mediapolis Jr. Farmers mini golf
  • 2 p.m.: Kids games in the activity tent
  • 4 p.m.: Kids pedal pull in the activity tent
  • 4 p.m.: Clothing event stage rehearsal in the exhibit hall
  • 3:30 p.m.: Egg toss in the activity tent
  • 4 p.m.: Water balloon toss in the activity tent
  • 5 p.m.: Sate fair static exhibitor parade fashion review, clothing selection and $15 challenge style show in the exhibit hall
  • 6:30 p.m.: Beginner bucket bottle program in the arena
  • 9 p.m.: Youth dance in the activity tent
  • 9:15 p.m.: Fireworks by J&M Displays

Sunday

  • 9 a.m.: Non-denominational church service in the exhibit hall
  • 1:30 p.m.: SEI Pigeon Club demo in Fritz Hall
  • 1 to 5 p.m.: Hawkeye Heritage Quilt Guild Display
  • To-be-determined: Antique tractor pull in the west tent
  • 1:30 p.m.: Bingo in the activity tent
  • 2 p.m.: Mediapolis Jr. Farmers mini golf
  • 4:30 p.m.: Ice cream contest in the activity tent
  • 5 p.m.: Southeast Iowa Final Drive in the arena
  • 7 p.m.: Campground Cook Off, turn in at site A7

Monday

  • 8 a.m.: Dog show in the arena
  • 9 a.m.: Lil Thumpers Rabbit Workshop in Fritz Hall
  • 11 a.m.: Lil Crower’s Poultry Workshop in Fritz Hall
  • 11 a.m.: Barnyard Olympics in the arena
  • 2 to 4 p.m.: All exhibits released
  • 6 p.m.: Rodeo in the arena

Tuesday

  • 7 to 9 a.m.: Open pancake breakfast in the food court
  • 9 a.m.: Market livestock auction in the arena

This article originally appeared on The Hawk Eye: Sydney McElhinney is crowned the 2022 Des Moines County Fair Queen

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
