Not guilty pleas entered for men charged in deadly November shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Two men charged in connection with a deadly Madison shooting that happened last fall had not guilty pleas entered on their behalf Monday, according to online court records.

Thirty-three-year-old Chabris Link and 33-year-old Justin Burage were arrested in April for their alleged involvement in a November 2021 shooting on Madison’s northeast side that killed 24-year-old Eric Ranson. Link is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and Burage is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

Dane County court officials entered not guilty pleas on behalf of both men as the defendants stood mute during their arraignment.

The duo was bound over for trial during a hearing in late June. Both men have a pre-trial conference scheduled for October 21.

