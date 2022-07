Four 8-5 Home Talent Sunday League teams are vying for the final three spots in the Southeast Section playoffs. The Jefferson Blue Devils are locked in at the No. 1 seed with a 13-0 record playing out of the North Division. Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Evansville and Cambridge all enter the last week of regular season play with 8-5 records. Stoughton, Fort Atkinson and Evansville all play in the South Division, while Cambridge plays in the North.

STOUGHTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO