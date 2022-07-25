ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Young Adult Montanans Sticking Close to Home Like This Study Suggests?

By Paul Mushaben
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you want to get away or stay? It turns out that millennials have not strayed too far from where they grew up. More than two-thirds of adults by the age of 26 settled not far from where they grew up, according to the Census Bureau, with 80% living within 100...

Only because they can’t afford to leave. Have you seen the God awfully high cost of living, just about everywhere? They’ve deadlocked young adult lives, yet again. We’re supposed to be free, but when everything is too expensive, the only people able to keep their freedoms are those that can afford those freedoms. Our forefathers are rolling and raging in their graves.

