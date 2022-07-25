ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers man headed to prison for 25 years in case involving sexual contact with child

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

Raul Cavazos, 32, of Fort Myers, was found guilty Monday and sentenced to 25 years in prison for one count of lewd or lascivious molestation against a child 12 to 16.

Cavazos, appearing before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce J. Kyle, also received 15 years in prison for one count of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Cavazos was designated a sexual predator and sentenced to lifetime status on sex offender probation.

Cavazos was arrested following an investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after a child disclosed information about sexual abuse. That investigation determined there was also a second victim.

