A farmer whose newphew was killed after falling under the wheels of his tractor has made a heartfelt plea for others to avoid the same dangers. Four-year-old Harry Lee was riding on the outside of uncle Brian Nutter’s JCB loader at this family farm near the village of Newchurch-in-Pendle, Lancashire, when he fell off from the foot plate and was run over in 2019.

