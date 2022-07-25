ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA man dies after being strangled by snake

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago
FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Leigh County Coroner has pronounced a man dead after he was constricted by a Boa around his neck.

According to the coroner, Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township (Fogelsville) died after an incident occurred with a snake on Wednesday, July 20.

As stated in the release, around 2:00 p.m. at Senseman’s home, a boa constrictor type of snake nearly 18 feet in length, constricted Senseman around the neck causing an anoxic brain injury due to lack of oxygen reaching the brain. Police arrived and shot the snake to free the man from its grip.

On Sunday, Senseman was pronounced dead at 8:00 a.m. at the Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest due to his injuries sustained in the attack.

The death is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

#Snake#Brain Injury#The Leigh County Coroner#Boa
