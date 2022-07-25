ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief deputy leaving Idaho attorney general’s office

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane is leaving to become the executive director...

Idaho governor taps $1M to combat illicit fentanyl

Idaho will spend $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use and resulting overdose deaths, Gov. Brad Little announced. The Republican governor said he’ll likely recommend additional money in his budget that will be considered by lawmakers early next year. But he said urgent action is needed now for the fentanyl problem that law enforcement officials say can ...
The Associated Press

Boise attorney to face Labrador for Idaho attorney general

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he’s running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement. Arkoosh will face former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in the November general election. Labrador, a Tea Party favorite during his four terms in Congress, defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary. Wasden is well known for his strategy of simply calling balls and strikes when interpreting the law, which irked some Republican lawmakers who didn’t like his legal advice. Labrador has said he will make the office much more partisan. He ran for Idaho governor four years ago but lost to current Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary.
Semiconductor Act will be a major benefit to Idaho

The U.S. is a nation built upon innovation — American innovators pioneered essential technology foundational to our modern lives for decades. In fact, the semiconductor was first manufactured by Americans, we invented the industry but now we’re falling behind. Unless we act soon, the future of American innovation could face serious consequences. Today, 92% of the ...
thecentersquare.com

Idaho voters will decide on an initiative to increase the state’s income and corporate tax rates for education funding in November

The Idaho secretary of state announced that an initiative that would increase income tax and corporate tax rates to provide additional education funding had submitted the required number of signatures for the November ballot. Reclaim Idaho, the campaign behind the initiative, filed 95,269 signatures on May 2. In Idaho, the...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Young Republicans expel members

Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
105.5 The Fan

The State of Idaho Places a ‘Sin-Tax’ on These 7 Bad Habit Items

When Idaho gas prices started to rise at a disgusting rate earlier this summer, the words “gas-tax holiday” started getting thrown around. In June, Democrat state lawmakers asked Governor Little to call a special session where the legislature could consider suspending the state’s 32 cents per gallon excise tax on gas for six months. If you’re filling up an average commuter car from empty, that could save you $4-5 per visit. It was a nice thought since everyone’s wallets are feeling a little thinner thanks to high gas prices and inflation on other necessities.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

NEW GUN LAW: How the first new federal gun law in nearly 30 years will affect Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Congress last month passed its first major gun legislation in nearly 30 years — over the objections of every member of Idaho’s congressional delegation — and it will bring some changes in Idaho gun purchases and federal prosecutions, along with new funding for mental health and school safety programs.
idahoednews.org

Lakeland’s armed guard program — Idaho’s first — is here to stay

Every year, an unusual item is on the Lakeland Joint School District’s shopping list: ammunition. The bullets and shells are for the district’s four armed guards, who work with three school resource officers to patrol and protect Lakeland’s 11 schools. The district initiated the program in the fall of 2018, becoming the first in Idaho to bring armed guards into schools. Twin Falls School District is set to follow suit after its board approved a similar initiative last week.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Reclaim Idaho's ballot initiative could reverse 2022 tax cuts

A ballot initiative that aims to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy to boost education funding will go before Idaho voters in November. But state officials and organizers are at odds as to whether the measure would also negate tax cuts passed earlier this year by the legislature. If...
eastidahonews.com

Familiar face named Eastern Idaho State Fair grand marshal

BLACKFOOT — There are few, if any, more recognizable faces in southeast Idaho than Karole Honas. Speaking from the television for 30 years on behalf of KIFI Local News 8 (and even years before that on KPVI), she represented our community as the voice of local news until her retirement in 2020.
idahobusinessreview.com

Recent and future hospital construction projects in Idaho

Read More Construction News The surge and ebb of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop Idaho’s hospitals from starting, finishing or planning construction and renovation projects for 2021 and 2022. The Idaho Business Review (IBR) surveyed the state’s hospitals for developing projects. Pandemic delays Some projects were delayed by the pandemic. For example, Valor Health, the county-owned hospital in ...
