Chief deputy leaving Idaho attorney general’s office

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he’s running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement. Arkoosh will face former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador in the November general election. Labrador, a Tea Party favorite during his four terms in Congress, defeated five-term incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May Republican primary. Wasden is well known for his strategy of simply calling balls and strikes when interpreting the law, which irked some Republican lawmakers who didn’t like his legal advice. Labrador has said he will make the office much more partisan. He ran for Idaho governor four years ago but lost to current Gov. Brad Little in the Republican primary.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO