Another nonconference opponent in place for Missouri Tigers men’s basketball

Missouri is headed to the Orange Bowl ... in men’s basketball.

The Tigers will be part of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 17 in Sunrise, Florida. The Tigers will meet Central Florida. Florida State will meet St. John’s in the other game. This is a single-game event for the teams.

It’s the third nonconference game announced for Mizzou this upcoming season. The Tigers will play host to Kansas on Dec. 10 and face Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Columbia.

Missouri also knows its SEC opponents. But dates for the games haven’t been announced.