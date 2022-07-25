ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another nonconference opponent in place for Missouri Tigers men’s basketball

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago
University of Missouri Board of Curators, Jeff Layman, left, head coach Dennis Gates and director of athletics, Desireé Reed-Francois pose for a photograph during a press conference at Mizzou Arena in the Albrecht Family Practice Facility on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The University of Missouri announced its new head men’s basketball coach during a press conference. Emily Curiel ecuriel@kcstar.com

Missouri is headed to the Orange Bowl ... in men’s basketball.

The Tigers will be part of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 17 in Sunrise, Florida. The Tigers will meet Central Florida. Florida State will meet St. John’s in the other game. This is a single-game event for the teams.

It’s the third nonconference game announced for Mizzou this upcoming season. The Tigers will play host to Kansas on Dec. 10 and face Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Columbia.

Missouri also knows its SEC opponents. But dates for the games haven’t been announced.

COLUMBIA, MO
