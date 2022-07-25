99-year-old uses medical alert necklace to save herself during home invasion

SALEM, Ore. — Quick-thinking residents are credited with helping police in Oregon arrest a man who is accused of starting two wildfires in the state. Investigators said three residents saw Trennon Smith walking along a roadway, and after a brief struggle, tied him to a tree until officers arrived to arrest him, The New York Times reported.
HAMPTON, Va. — A Virginia woman was sentenced on Monday to 55 years in prison for the 2019 murder of her 2-year-old son three years ago. The Virginian-Pilot reports Julia Leanna Tomlin pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder, concealing a dead body and felony child abuse. Police said...
BOGALUSA, La. — Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot Wednesday night in the southeastern city of Bogalusa, authorities said. The 22-year-old musician, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot multiple times, according to a news release from the Bogalusa Police Department. A family member of the rapper, Kenyatta Scott Sr.,...
Oregon Man gets life for killing 3-year-old son, boy’s mom over child support Michael John Wolfe was ordered to pay Karissa Fretwell $904 per month in child support for their son, Billy Fretwell. (NCD)
Police in Virginia are warning people to beware of a new scam where a caller impersonates an officer and demands money. Virginia State Police say they've received three phone calls reporting that a Detective Keith McCoy is reaching out to people and threatening to arrest them if they do not send him money.
Dozens of beagles rescued from a medical breeding facility in Virginia have arrived in the Triangle. Triangle Beagle Rescue of North Carolina posted on Facebook that 79 of the beagles arrived in the area on Tuesday. – / 13. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/local/2022/07/26/20391275/72WEB-TBR_VArescue-4334-DMID1-5votlxf10-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/news/local/2022/07/26/20391274/3WEB-TBR_VArescue-4093-DMID1-5votlhxi6-46x34.jpg. Image not found:...
SALEM, Va. – Virginia State Police is warning residents of phone scams targeting sex offenders in the area. On Monday, VSP said three callers reported that Detective Keith McCoy called and demanded money, but police said they don’t call or approach anyone threatening to arrest for non-payment of money and that they do not have detectives.
Members of the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Currituck County SWAT Team, arrested a man on Saturday for an outstanding warrant out of Virginia for accessory to Murder. Johnathan Cook-Lawrence, 20, was taken into custody on July 23 after being apprehended in Currituck County....
(WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is warning people about a phone scam that is circulating around the Commonwealth. According to police, the scammer calls saying they are Detective Keith McCoy from VSP and demanding money. This person likes to target sex offenders, officials tell WFXR News. Police want to let residents know that […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pilot shortage is forcing Chesterfield to cut back hours on MedFlight, a free air ambulance service for patients. Virginia State Police (VSP) recently announced operational changes to their MedFlight program due to a lack of pilots. Instead of operating for 24 hours, they will operate 16 hours day from 8 a.m. to midnight. The temporary hour change took effect Sunday, July 24.
A San Diego man pleaded guilty to driving to Texas and fatally stabbing his boyfriend 93 times, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, Alexander Yoichi Duberek, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of interstate domestic violence resulting in death.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A Maryland man died after a Lyft driver ended his ride on a Delaware highway, police say. According to the Delaware State Police, on Sunday just before 2 a.m., the victim and his five friends had a Lyft driver pick them up in Dewey Beach to take them back to their residence in Bethany Beach.
Ferletta Martinez says she was ready to get help for her addiction to heroin and methamphetamine months before she found a recovery program. “One day I just woke up and looked in the mirror and realized that I didn’t recognize who I was,” Martinez said. She recalls the...
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two former police officers convicted on federal charges in the death of George Floyd were both sentenced Wednesday to prison terms. Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson in back-to-back hearings. Magnuson, who...
ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is gaining national recognition once again. According to the US News and World Report, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has ranked as the fifth best hospital in the Commonwealth, up from last year when it tied for sixth place. The hospital was named...
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged...
