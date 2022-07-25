ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Mick Fleetwood endorsed Fleetwood Mask coming to Bakersfield Fox

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mick Fleetwood endorsed Fleetwood Mask is coming to the Bakersfield Fox on Nov. 11th.

Tickets are sale now online, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The band brings the Fleetwood Mac experience to audiences and highlights the best of superstar band's history.

Mick Fleetwood meet the band in Maui several years ago and Fleetwood Mask is the only band in America endorsed by Mick.

