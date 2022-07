WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says Wednesday morning’s scattered thunderstorms will be possible across southwest Kansas into northeast Kansas. The severe weather threat is very low. The main concern with storms will be heavy rain and frequent lightning. Storms should come to an end between 8-10 a.m. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with much cooler highs this afternoon into the 90s for the southern half of the state and 80s for the northern half.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO