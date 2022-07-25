NWS issues flood watch for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties

The family of a missing Yucca Valley man is seeking the public’s help in looking for him. Jamal Middleton – 36 – was last seen leaving the Hi Desert Medical Center on the afternoon of Sunday July 10th. He was driving a 2018 Dark Grey Kia Soul, which was later found abandoned and disabled on the east side of Highway 95, near the town of Needles. The car appeared that he had slept in it, but it is unknown why he abandoned the vehicle. The family says the day he disappeared he appeared distraught, and was seeking medical attention for depression.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO