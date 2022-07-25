ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NWS issues flood watch for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties

By City News Service
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service Forecast Office in San Diego has issued a flood watch warning for mountain areas in San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino counties — including Julian,...

www.kpbs.org

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation warning issued for communities in the El Dorado burn scar

Authorities have issued an evacuation warning in place for the El Dorado burn scar area due to the potential for mud and debris flow from an approaching storm. The communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks are subject to an evacuation warning, the Yucaipa Sheriff's Station announced.
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Blown tire causes SUV to roll over on Highway 111 in Palm Springs

An SUV carrying seven passengers rolled over on Highway 111 near Gateway Drive in Palm Springs Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at 3:42 p.m. right by the memorial sign for Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny. Police told News Channel 3 that a tire on the vehicle blew out, causing the The post Blown tire causes SUV to roll over on Highway 111 in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestline, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Wrightwood, CA
City
Lake Arrowhead, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Pine Valley, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
Running Springs, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

Another hiker falls to his death in Big Falls

For the second time this season, air rescue crews recovered a deceased hikerin Forest Falls. On May 2, Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa died after falling 80 feet from a hiking trail near Big Falls. Another fatal hiking accident occurred last weekend. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s...
FOREST FALLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property

The City of Palm Springs has sent a proposal to the College of the Desert offering to buy the land originally planned to become the West Valley Campus, so long as the college completes the project in its new property. "The residents of the Western Coachella Valley are frustrated. They want to see a campus The post Palm Springs offers to buy land originally planned for COD West Valley Campus as long as project is finished on new property appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain
KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino County assessor-recorder Bob Dutton dies at 71

His career in public service covered more than 50 years. Affectionately known as 'RC Bob,' Mr. Dutton was elected to the Rancho Cucamonga City Council in 1998 and led the fight to eliminate the city's Utility Tax, which was abolished in 2001. Mr. Dutton earned many accolades for his knowledge...
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
gbsan.com

Top 8 Wineries in the Temecula Valley

Each year, California produces more than 17 million gallons of wine, accounting for nearly 90% of all American wine production. While wine aficionados often imagine Napa Valley and Sonoma County when they think of world-class wineries, Temecula Valley’s mild Mediterranean climate and unique setting between the desert and the ocean makes it one of the most beloved winemaking regions in the country. Here are the top eight Temecula wineries that should be on every wine lover’s radar:
TEMECULA, CA
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN MISSING SINCE LEAVING HI DESERT MEDICAL ON JULY 10

The family of a missing Yucca Valley man is seeking the public’s help in looking for him. Jamal Middleton – 36 – was last seen leaving the Hi Desert Medical Center on the afternoon of Sunday July 10th. He was driving a 2018 Dark Grey Kia Soul, which was later found abandoned and disabled on the east side of Highway 95, near the town of Needles. The car appeared that he had slept in it, but it is unknown why he abandoned the vehicle. The family says the day he disappeared he appeared distraught, and was seeking medical attention for depression.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Palm Springs Hotel With Private Pool

If you’re looking for a Palm Springs hotel with private pool, you’ve come to the right place. There are several options for this type of accommodation, but we’ll focus on two Bunch Palms, the Villa Royale, and the Spring Resort and Spa. Both of these properties offer private pools, so you can relax in the hot tub at the end of a long day. Regardless of how you choose to stay in Palm Springs, there is something for everyone.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy