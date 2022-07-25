ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What’s New in Disney Springs: A Sneak Peek at a STUNNING New Dessert

By Cassie Agundes
disneyfoodblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to get a taste of what’s happening around Disney Springs!. Can there ever be too many Dole Whip creations? Disney Springs has put this question to the test with their Disney Springs’ Flavors of Florida event, which brought some special Dole Whips to the area. (Spoiler alert: there is...

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This New Italian Dessert at Costco Is Surprisingly Affordable & Perfect for Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we love about Costco, it’s their desserts. The Costco bakery section is always filled with tasty treats like muffins and cookies, but you shouldn’t sleep on the refrigerated section, either. That’s where you can find really decadent desserts like cake, crème brûlée, and even more. The latest Costco dessert find that Instagram can’t stop drooling over? Italian lemon cheesecake cups that come in individual glasses for serving.
FOOD & DRINKS
deseret.com

How to make Disney’s classic Dole Whip treat

Few Deseret News articles have generated as much attention as the article we wrote when Disney released its Dole Whip recipe a month into the COVID-19 pandemic. The article, which included the recipe, went viral, and readers had a lot of thoughts. Some noted how the recipe Disney Parks released...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Parade

How to Get a Free Subway Sandwich Thanks to a New Menu Change

Subway is unveiling their biggest menu change yet!. On July 5, Subway announced a new menu change called the Subway Series via a press release. The menu change features 12 new sandwiches which are broken up into 4 different categories: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Along with the new menu,...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Disney Springs#Good Food#Dole Food Company#Food Drink#Hideaway Tunnel Bar#Italian
princesspinkygirl.com

Apple Pie Ice Cream

This No-Churn Apple Pie Ice Cream recipe is the easiest and fastest way to get your fix of fall flavors in the form of a delicious frozen dessert. This simple recipe has a rich and creamy base that’s been mixed with a homemade apple pie filling, sprinkled, and swirled with some graham cracker “crust” crumbles so that it tastes like you’ve made apple pie a la mode.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Favorite Summer Treat’ Is a Chic Chocolatey Dessert That’s ‘On It’s Own Level’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. That’s it: Giada De Laurentiis just won our sweet-toothed hearts. On July 24, De Laurentiis’ foodie Instagram page @thegiadzy uploaded a scrumptious video of a dessert we’re all itching to try as soon as possible. The page posted the video with the caption, “Not quite ice cream, not quite mousse, semifreddo is on its own level entirely. Described by @nytimes as “ice cream’s chic Italian cousin,” this luscious dessert is certain to impress. Tap our stories or search “semifreddo” on giadzy.com for the recipe!”
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Ruby Tuesday Menu Items Ranked Worst To Best

For many of us, Friday and Saturday nights are reserved for venturing out to eat and staying up late to have a good time. But that doesn't mean you can't make a weeknight just as fun as your weekend. So, instead of waiting until the end of the week to...
RESTAURANTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Caribbean Chicken Salad

3 cups diced, cooked chicken breast (approximately 1 1/4 pounds) 1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple canned in juice, drained well. 3/4 cup fat-free mayonnaise (not salad dressing style mayonnaise) 1 tablespoon lime juice. 1 teaspoon poppy seeds. 1/4 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper. 1 ripe medium mango, peeled, seeded,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
deseret.com

Taco Bell has news for Mexican Pizza fans

When Taco Bell fans showed how much they wanted the Mexican Pizza, the chain politely listened. In May, the menu item finally became available again but this simple fun was short-lived — the demand for the Mexican Pizza was much, much higher than anticipated. Did Taco Bell give up?...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Tried The New New Churro Shake From Sonic - Here's How It Went

If you have ever been to a Sonic Drive-In restaurant, seen one of their commercials on TV (or YouTube), or been even vaguely aware of American fast-food culture over the course of the past half century or so, you are probably aware that the chain offers a lot of different beverage products, most of which are resoundingly sweet. And those two words are perfectly applicable to the latest foodstuff on the Sonic Drive-In menu, the new Churro Shake. But note we don't say "overwhelmingly sweet" or use descriptors like cloying or sickly sweet or any such pejoratives because while big and intense in taste, this shake hit the spot. At least about half of it did — we'll get to the nitty-gritty of it all in a bit, describing our first-hand taste test experience with the newest (and we mean newest — as you'll see, this shake isn't even available to all customers yet) Sonic offering.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Best Ice Cream to Order Online

While prices may be on the rise, it hasn't stopped the masses from indulging in that most iconic of frozen summer desserts: ice cream, baby. According to a rather delicious report by market research firm Top Data, ice cream sales are up 29% in 2022 versus this time last year. Could the early summer heat wave be to blame?
CINCINNATI, OH
Parade

Fans Are Having a Meltdown After Iconic Ice Cream Treat Is Discontinued

Ice cream lovers are melting down (literally) after the announcement of a nostalgic frozen treat's discontinuation. On Monday, Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, revealed that the Choco Taco was discontinued in July after nearly four decades in production, due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Fiamma is a new farmhouse-style restaurant in Capella that spotlights traditional Italian recipes

For a restaurant that’s housed in Capella Singapore, one of Sentosa’s finest beachside resorts, Fiamma isn’t at all what it appears. A chef with a three Michelin-starred restaurant (Mirazur, France) under his belt helms this new Italian kitchen but Chef Mauro Colagreco doesn’t seem to be taking it all too seriously. In a good way, that is – they’ve bid a parting ciao to starched white tablecloths and formal cutlery lineup.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in Las Vegas

Don't let anyone tell you it's impossible to find fresh seafood in the middle of the desert. Las Vegas may be hours from the nearest coast, but the town is overloaded with awesome restaurants serving fish, shrimp, scallops, and more, often flown in daily or multiple times a week from destinations around the world. Between sushi, Cajun boils, and everything else in between, Vegas’ seafood spots encompass some of the city’s most essential dining experiences and the best restaurants in town. So consider the following restaurants a crash course on the delicious seafood available on and off the Strip in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDW News Today

Menu Revealed for NEW BoardWalk Deli at Walt Disney World

The Disney Parks Blog has just released a look at the menu items coming to the BoardWalk Deli later this summer at Disney’s BoardWalk. Take a look at everything you can enjoy below. Whether you’re heading out for a day in the parks or planning a cozy breakfast in...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy